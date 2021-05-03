Piketon was able to set the tone early. On a windy evening, the Redstreaks got off to a fast start, grabbing the momentum early as they defeated Huntington 9-2 Friday night to split the season series.
“(Roger) Woodruff set the tone on the mound and gave us a chance. Our seniors stepped up for us, and we had five guys with multiple hits. Any time you do that, you're going to put yourself in a good position to win,” said Redstreaks head coach Jonathan Teeters.
After the first Huntsman batter of the game reached on a walk, Piketon turned the old-fashioned 6-4-3 double play during the next at bat. Huntington’s next batter would double, but Piketon catcher Tra Swayne would throw the runner out at third on a steal attempt to end the top half.
Swayne and designated hitter Chase Carson would single back-to-back in the bottom half to put runners on the corners. Roger Woodruff then stepped to the plate and sent a ball over the left field fence to give Piketon a 3-0 lead.
In the second inning, Huntington put runners in scoring position with no outs. Woodruff then picked up a strikeout before Swayne picked off the runner at third and a groundout ended the threat. After the first two Piketon batters walked to begin the bottom half of the second, Swayne then later drove in two runs on a two-out single, giving Piketon a 5-0 lead. The Redstreaks then loaded the bases, but a groundout ended the inning.
Huntington threatened in the third inning, as they loaded the bases with two outs. Woodruff then collected his fourth strikeout of the night to keep Huntington scoreless after 2-1/2 innings of play.
After Logan Maynard doubled to start the bottom half of the third, Jake Thornsberry later knocked him in on a one-out single that gave Piketon a 6-0 advantage.
Woodruff then struck out the side in the top of the fourth. The Redstreaks would get back-to-back hits in the bottom half, but that would be all heading to the fifth. Neither team could push across a run in the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Huntington got on the board with a solo homer to left field, cutting the Redstreaks lead to 6-1. Maynard then collected an RBI-single, giving Piketon a 7-1 lead in the bottom half. Brody Fuller then singled. That allowed two more Piketon runs to score, giving them a 9-1 lead going into the seventh. Huntington scored the final run of the night on a wild pitch in the seventh making it 9-2 and what would be the final run.
“Any SVC win is a good quality win. Huntington is a solid team. Coach Yates does a good job, and we were able to even up the series with them this year,” said Teeters.
On offense, Piketon had five players with multiple hits and seven players collect a hit. Leading the way was Roger Woodruff, going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, a single and three RBIs. Swayne was 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two RBIs. Logan Maynard was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Jake Thornsberry was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Chase Carson was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Brody Fuller singled, going 1-2 along with a pair of RBIs, and Easton Lansing was 1-3 with a base hit. The Redstreaks had 13 total hits as a team.
Woodruff pitched six innings on the bump, striking out nine, walking four, allowing seven hits and one earned run. Johnny Burton pitched one inning in relief giving up a hit, run, and collected a strikeout.
As they start preparing for the upcoming OHSAA tournament coming up in just a few short weeks, the Redstreaks will be back in action four of the next five days in the coming week starting with Paint Valley on Monday as they take on the Bearcats at V.A. Memorial Stadium.
“We have a lot to work on, but the biggest thing is doing things the right way. Play the game the way it’s supposed to be played," said Teeters. "I think if we do that, we’re capable of beating anybody.”
