Although baseball season has been complete for several weeks, it was an enjoyable ride for the Waverly Tigers, who set the single season record for wins with 22.
The Piketon Redstreaks had a strong push at the end of the year, winning a sectional title and finishing .500 at 15-15.
Eastern, playing in the Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference, for the first time, was able to get its first league victory over Oak Hill.
The interest in baseball at Western was so strong that the Indians fielded a junior varsity team.
For more photos from the four schools on the baseball diamond, please see the photo gallery on the website at newswatchman.com.
