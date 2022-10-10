Postseason paths are set for the Southeast District volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer teams. Team records listed were at the time of the draw. Complete brackets are available for viewing in the web version of this story.
D2 VOLLEYBALL
D2 VOLLEYBALL
Circleville (17-2) was the top seeded team in the Southeast District Division II volleyball draw. The Waverly Lady Tigers (10-7) were seeded 11th and will start with a road game at sixth-seeded Miami Trace (15-4) on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in a sectional final matchup. The district semifinal is set for Oct. 24 at a site and time to be determined.
D3 VOLLEYBALL
Wheelersburg (18-1) was the top-seeded team in Southeast District Division III volleyball draw. The Piketon Lady Redstreaks (6-13) were seeded 20th and will start with a home game versus 29th-seeded Crooksville (2-15) on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The winner between Piketon and Crooksville will advance to Zane Trace to take on the fifth-seeded Lady Pioneers (14-4) in a sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
D4 VOLLEYBALL
Trimble (14-4) was the top-seeded team in the Southeast District Division IV volleyball draw. The Western Lady Indians (11-7) were seeded fifth and will begin sectional semifinal play at home on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. versus the 12th-seeded Clay Lady Panthers (5-11). The ninth-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (5-13) will travel to eighth-seeded Whiteoak (8-9) on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. for a sectional semifinal contest. The Division IV sectional final matches are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the highest remaining seeds' school.
D2 GIRLS SOCCER
Fairfield Union (10-1-4) was the top-seeded team in the Southeast District Division II girls soccer draw. The 12th-seeded Waverly Lady Tigers (4-6-2) will travel to fifth-seeded Warren (7-5-1) on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. for a sectional final. The district semifinal is scheduled for Oct. 24 at a location and time to be determined.
D3 GIRLS SOCCER
Lynchburg-Clay (11-1-1) was the top-seeded team in the Southeast District Division III girls soccer draw. The 11th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (5-6-1) will travel to sixth-seeded Rock Hill (9-2-1) on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. for a sectional final match. The district semifinal is scheduled for Oct. 24 at a location and time to be determined.
D2 BOYS SOCCER
Athens (10-0-3) was the top seeded team in the Southeast District Division II boys soccer draw. The 14th-seeded Waverly Tigers (1-11-1) will begin sectional semifinal play at third-seeded Unioto (12-1) on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. The winner of that contest will play in the sectional final on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at the highest remaining seed's field.
D3 BOYS SOCCER
Wheelersburg (11-0-2) was the top seeded team in the Southeast District Division III boys soccer draw. For the sectional semifinal round, the 23rd-seeded Western Indians (3-8-0) will travel to 10th-seeded South Point (5-3-3) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. The 26th-seeded Piketon Redstreaks (1-10-1) will travel to seventh-seeded South Webster (7-5-2) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. The Division III sectional final matches are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at the highest remaining seeds' field.
