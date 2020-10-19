Piketon took the long road trip to Jack Johnson Field in Canal Winchester to face off with the Harvest Prep Warriors in a Division V second round playoff contest. Although Piketon put up a great fight against a speedy Warriors team, the Redstreaks fell to the Warriors 41-8.
“We did our best and played hard. It wasn't effort; those guys (Harvest Prep) are fast. Defensively we didn’t do too bad, and offensively I thought we’d do better, but they closed up holes. They closed up things so fast that it was tough. We thought we had receivers open, and then we didn’t. It was a great experience for us and a great experience for our kids to face talent and a team like that. It was just awesome how it all went down. It will help us move forward,” said Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion.
On the first drive of the game, Harvest Prep drove deep into Piketon territory that set up a goal to go situation. The Piketon defense then shut down the Warriors' offense stopping them on 4th down. Piketon took over at their own 6-yard line with 10:39 to go in the quarter. The first Piketon offensive drive was three-and-out. A few plays later, Harvest Prep capped off a 14-yard drive scoring from a yard out to take a 7-0 lead with 8:09 left in the first.
On the next Redstreak drive, quarterback Levi Gullion found Johnny Burton for a 24-yard gain to get to the 48-yard line. However, the drive would end up stalling, as Harvest Prep would take over at their own 32 with 6:19 left in the first. Harvest Prep then made it a 13-0 game when they scored from 6 yards out with 3:36 left in the opening quarter.
Piketon started their next drive at their own 25 and moved the ball to the Warrior 37-yard line before the quarter came to an end. The Redstreaks then seemed to gain momentum when they picked up a first down on 4th-and-long, getting deep into Warrior territory, but a penalty negotiated the play and forced Piketon to have to punt. Harvest Prep then scored with 9:42 left to go in the half to take a 21-0 lead. The Warriors then scored again at the 7:36 mark and 2:42 mark taking a 34-0 lead into the half.
The Redstreaks received the ball to start the second half and put together a solid drive, getting into Warrior territory, but an interception ended the drive as the Warriors would take over with under 8:00 to play. Harvest Prep then scored their last touchdown of the game with 6:42 left in the third as they led 41-0. The Redstreaks never gave up. They continued to fight and show grit, as Jayden Thacker capped off a 75-yard touchdown drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Gullion then hooked up with Chris Chandler for the 2-point conversion making the score 41-8, which would be the final score.
Even in a loss the Redstreaks have nothing to be ashamed of as they are only the second team in Piketon history to play in a second round playoff game.
“We didn’t quit. We finally got something going that second half. We’ll watch the film, figure some things out, and evaluate some things. Just the whole process of traveling, we came out and played. We like our young men. You can’t coach speed at times,” said Gullion.
Statistically, Levi Gullion was 10-for-21, threw for 88 yards, and rushed for 44 more. Jayden Thacker ran for 62 yards and scored a touchdown. Chris Chandler caught 3 passes for 12 yards, while Brody Fuller caught 2 passes for 18 yards. Logan Maynard finished with 12 receiving yards, while Camren Loar finished with 15. Kydan Potts and Johnny Burton each had a catch for 7 and 24 yards.
As a team Piketon and Harvest Prep both moved the chains 14 times. Piketon was 1-for-1 on 4th down and 1-for-1 on 2-point tries . Harvest Prep was 2-for-4 on 4th downs and 1-1 on 2 point tries. Piketon had the lone turnover in the contest. Piketon was penalized 7 times for 30 yards, and Harvest Prep committed 11 penalties for 90 yards.
Because of the crazy year due to Covid-19, Piketon is allowed to schedule more games up until Nov. 14 if they choose to do so. The Redstreaks do have contests scheduled against Valley and Northwest in the coming weeks but a decision on if or when those games will be played, and whether others may be added is still yet to be determined.
“I have no idea," said Gullion. "I’ll evaluate that, talk to my guys, and we’ll figure something out.”
Sports Editor's Note: Piketon did add an additional game versus Northwest on Friday, Oct. 23 at PHS.
