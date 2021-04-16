We started Saturday, April 10, by traveling to the Fairfield Union Invitational in what is becoming an annual trip.
It gets us used to early morning traveling and getting off the bus and getting ready to compete. It also gives our athletes a look at some different competition from Central Ohio, which we usually don’t see. Everyone got to run, gaining big meet experience early. We finished fourth out of eight teams — we trailed Teays Valley, Fairfield Union, and Canal Winchester.
Leading the way was Cai Marquez, who placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (17.26). He continues to drop his time. Cai also picked up fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.14). Both were personal bests (PB).
We had one other first place — Mitch Green in the 3,200-meter run in 10:51.25. He also got second in the 1600-meter run (4:53.82), which was not a bad start to his individual high school career.
Dylan Smith had a PB 44-feet, 6-inch distance in the shot, which put him second — the kind of improvement Coach Dyke is looking for out of these young throwers.
Alex Stoller hauled in a third in the 400-meter dash, 54.53, PB. We look for his time to continue coming down as well, as we move on through the season.
Aidan Kelly sprinted to two fourth place finishes in the 100m, 12.1 (PB) and 200m, 24.86. Hayden Hauk threw for fourth in the discus, 103-5. Our 4x400-meter relay of Alex (Stoller), Wyatt Crabtree, Jack Monroe, and Ty Reisinger ran for fourth, 3:50.94 as well.
Our 4x800-meter relay team of Jack, Carson Kittaka, A.J. Sibole, and Dakota Leedy ran for fifth, 9:52.41 to start the running. Wyatt picked up fifth in the 400m, 56.78, and Aidan jumped to fifth in the long jump 16-10 1/4.
Wrapping up our places, A.J. Sibole finished eighth in the 3,200-meter run with a PB of 12:08.88, shaving close to 25 seconds off his previous best.
In all, we had nine personal bests by our athletes throughout the day. This shows we stepped up to the competition, getting better with each meet, which is our goal. This will help us as we progress through the season. Keep your eyes on this young group as we move toward our goal!
