Needing a win to clinch their third straight playoff appearance, the Piketon Redstreaks used a tough gritty effort Friday night to defeat the Huntington Huntsmen.

Behind a pair of touchdowns from Buddy Wilson and a touchdown late in the game by Alan Austin, the Redstreaks defeated the Huntsmen 24-6 clinching a playoff berth.

