Needing a win to clinch their third straight playoff appearance, the Piketon Redstreaks used a tough gritty effort Friday night to defeat the Huntington Huntsmen.
Behind a pair of touchdowns from Buddy Wilson and a touchdown late in the game by Alan Austin, the Redstreaks defeated the Huntsmen 24-6 clinching a playoff berth.
“Tough, gritty — that’s how you explain this team. It’s just tough and gritty. It’s not pretty at times but they never quit and keep coming after you. They don’t pout when we get on them, but they keep reacting and doing great stuff for us,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion.
“Defensively, that was one of the better performances we’ve had in a long time, and after that first drive, tt really took them out of what they wanted to do. We didn’t give up the big play and made them go the distance and eventually made some tackles for losses and got them off schedule. Good job by Coach Rockwell, Coach Spires, Coach Wright and Coach Pops — those guys getting us ready and in the right spots.”
Huntington received the ball to begin the game starting at their own 48-yard line. After picking up a pair of first downs on the opening drive, Huntington moved the ball into Piketon territory to the 8-yard line with 8:11 to go in the first. A play later DJ Crocker scored from 4 yards out to give Huntington a 6-0 lead with 8:07 to go in the first.
Piketon would begin their first drive of the game at their own 37 yard line. Piketon used the ground game to move the ball into Huntsmen territory. A few plays later Buddy Wilson scored from a yard out. Alan Austin then completed the 2-point conversion as Piketon took an 8-6 lead with 5:42 to go in first.
Huntington began their second drive of the game at their own 37. Piketon caused a fumble on the first play, but the Huntsmen recovered as it would be 2nd-and-21. The Redstreaks then caused a fumble again on the next play and recovered taking over at the 37-yard line with 4:58 in the first. Piketon moved the ball inside the 20 but turned it over on downs, as Huntington took over at the 19-yard line with 1:41 left in the quarter. Huntington went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and was forced to punt.
Piketon would start at the Huntsmen 39 after the punt. On the second play of the drive Wilson broke through the defense and scored on a 37-yard touchdown run as Piketon pushed the lead to 16-6 with 11:17 to play in the half. Huntington began their next drive at the 40. Huntington picked up a first down on 4th-and-short.
A few plays later, Caleb Osborne came up with a sack forcing the Huntsmen to punt. Piketon muffed the punt and Huntington recovered at the 18 taking possession with 6:05 in the half. The Piketon defense then stopped the Huntsmen on downs, taking over at the 15 with 3:41 in the half. The Redstreaks fumbled on the first play of the drive and Huntington recovered at the 29 with 3:32. Huntington moved the ball inside the 15 where they faced a 4th-and-5 at the 11-yard line. Brent McGuire then intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it to the 15 where the Redstreaks would begin their next possession with 1:39 in the half.
Piketon’s next drive stalled as they went three and out and would be forced to punt with 10 seconds left in the half. The clock would expire on the punt return as Piketon led 16-6 at the half.
“Turnovers and then we dropped a couple more that we got back. We have to fix that. It really hasn’t been an issue for us till the last couple weeks. Defense overcame, which is what’s amazing. We put them in tough situations a couple times, but the defense held strong and did a tremendous job,” said Gullion.
Piketon began the second half at the 40, but would go three-and-out. After the punt, Huntington would take over at the 48. Huntington moved the ball to the 28 yard line but the Piketon defense forced a turnover on downs. Piketon would take over at their own 28 with 6:43 in the third quarter. After a 14-yard rush by Jayden Thacker to move the chains, Piketon would have a first-and-10 at the Huntsmen 17-yard line. A play later Huntington recovered their third fumble of the game as they took possession at the 8 with 4:32 in the third. Huntington picked up a couple first downs on the drive, but would face a 4th and 12 as the quarter came to a close.
Piketon began the ensuing possession at the 29 with 11:45 left to play in the game. Piketon would move the ball deep into Huntsmen territory. Facing a 4th and 7, Luke Gullion connected with Brent McGuire for 14 yards to move the chains. A few plays later, Alan Austin scored from 5 yards out giving the Redstreaks a 24-6 lead after Gullion found McGuire for the 2-point conversion with 5:07 to play in the game.
Huntington took possession at the 47 with 5:04 left in the game. The Huntsmen would turn the ball over on downs as Piketon took over at the 4-yard line with 3:55 left. The Redstreaks then picked up a pair of first downs on the ensuing drive to secure the victory and clinch a playoff spot for the third straight season.
Statistically the Redstreaks had 293 yards of total offense with 247 yards the ground and 46 yards passing. Piketon moved the chains 17 times, while Huntington moved them 11 times. Piketon was 3-3 on 2 point attempts and Huntington was 0-1. The Huntsmen forced 3 turnovers, while the Redstreaks forced 2. Piketon was 2-3 on 4th down attempts while Huntington was 1-5. The Redstreaks were penalized 4 times for 24 yards while the Huntsmen were penalized 6 times for 32 yards.
Luke Gullion was 5-9 passing for 46 yards. Levi Stanley caught a pass for 8 yards. Braydon Leeth had a catch for 4 yards, while Buddy Wilson caught a pass for 6 yards. Wayde Fout and Brent McGuire each had a 14 yard reception. Wilson led the Redstreaks' rushing attack, carrying the ball 15 times for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jayden Thacker had 10 carries for 74 yards. Alan Austin carried the ball 5 times for 21 yards and a touchdown. Luke Gullion had 6 carries for 27 yards and Caleb Osborne carried the ball 3 times for 12 yards.
Piketon concludes the regular season 6-4 and will now look to make a playoff run. According to JoeEitel.com, the Redstreaks are the fourteen seed and will travel to three seeded Barnesville in week 11.
“It was in our court, and that’s all you can ask for. You don’t have to rely on anyone else. You win and you're in. That's all you can ask for,” said Gullion. “I don’t care who we play or where we play just, as long as we’re getting to play. Kids came out and performed; they played hard.”
