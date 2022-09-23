WEST PORTSMOUTH -The Waverly Tigers suffered their fourth straight defeat, falling in a 49-42 battle with the (Portsmouth)West Senators, Friday night on the west side of Portsmouth.

Like in many of their contests this season, the Tigers fell behind early. Waverly ran only eight offensive plays in the first quarter. West had a huge time of possession edge and midway through the first quarter West went up 7-0 on a 25 yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Irwin to Jeffery Bishop. The Senators would tack on two more scores. One with 11:34 to go in the half and another with 9:17 to go before the break.

