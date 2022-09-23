WEST PORTSMOUTH -The Waverly Tigers suffered their fourth straight defeat, falling in a 49-42 battle with the (Portsmouth)West Senators, Friday night on the west side of Portsmouth.
Like in many of their contests this season, the Tigers fell behind early. Waverly ran only eight offensive plays in the first quarter. West had a huge time of possession edge and midway through the first quarter West went up 7-0 on a 25 yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Irwin to Jeffery Bishop. The Senators would tack on two more scores. One with 11:34 to go in the half and another with 9:17 to go before the break.
It looked like a blowout was ensuing but Waverly responded with the aerial attack. With 5:41 left on the clock in the second quarter, Waverly quarterback Mason Kelly found big big brother, Hudson Kelly, on a 22-yard touchdown strike to pull Tigers within two scores, but West scored again and led by 20 after a missed PAT.
But Mason Kelly responded, driving 64 yards in seven plays and going 6-for-7 through the air and hooking up with Logan Swords on a 27-yard touchdown pass with three second left before halftime.
The Tigers took the kickoff in the second half and moved the ball 59 yards in 12 plays and took over three and half minutes off the clock, before Kelly found Mason Pollard on a nine-yard hookup, to cut the lead to six.
West’s ground game of Ryan Sissel was lethal to the Tigers’ defense. West scored with 5:01 left in the third quarter to make it a 12-point lead. Then after holding Waverly on fourth-down. West scored again making the lead 41-21.
The Tigers weren’t dead though. Kelly hooked with Pollard again from 15 yards out. The Tigers’ defense came up big with a fourth down stop. Kelly marched the Tigers down the field again and found big brother again from 12 yards away, cutting the lead to six again, 41-35.
But West had the answer all night, Sissel dived in the end zone from two-yards out, basically putting the game away.
Quinton Hurd had other plans and returned the ensuing kickoff the West 6-yard, and then Jase Hurd punched it in the zone to make it a seven-point margin, 49-42.
But the Waverly defense could not hold West the ensuing possession and with no timeouts the Senators ran out the clock.
Waverly travels to Lucasville to face Valley Indians on Friday, Sept. 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.