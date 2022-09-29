Ben Nichols SOC JS

Waverly’s Ben Nichols putts during the Southern Ohio Conference boys golf match at the Elks Country Club on Sept. 21. The Waverly Tigers and Piketon Redstreaks both played in the sectional tournament there on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and qualified for the Division II district tournament. Two Piketon Lady Redstreaks, Maggie Armstrong and Brynna Spencer, as well as one Eastern Eagle, Cayden Haislop, qualified as individuals.

 By Jacob Smith

Two teams and three individuals from Pike County have qualified their respective district golf tournaments next week.

Individually, two Piketon Lady Redstreaks, Maggie Armstrong and Brynna Spencer, became the first Pike County representatives to qualify. They will play in the district match at Pickaway Country Club on Monday, Oct. 3.

