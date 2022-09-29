Two teams and three individuals from Pike County have qualified their respective district golf tournaments next week.
Individually, two Piketon Lady Redstreaks, Maggie Armstrong and Brynna Spencer, became the first Pike County representatives to qualify. They will play in the district match at Pickaway Country Club on Monday, Oct. 3.
Eastern Eagle Cayden Haislop also qualified and will be competing in the Division III district match at the Elks Country Club on Monday.
Teamwise, the Piketon Redstreaks and the Waverly Tigers both qualified for the Division II boys district match at Crown Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
More details about all of the Pike County golf teams and their sectional tournament results can be found in the following sections.
Division II Girls
On Monday, the Piketon and Waverly girls teams played in the Division II 18-hole sectional golf tournament at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course. The Eastern girls team in the Division II 18-hole sectional golf tournament at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club.
From both Division II sectional tournaments, the top five teams and top five individuals who are not on a qualifying team advance to the Division II district tournament at Pickaway Country Club on Monday, Oct. 3.
From the Chillicothe Jaycees sectional, two Piketon Lady Redstreaks qualified for district action as individuals: junior Maggie Armstrong, who returns for the second year, and junior Brynna Spencer. Piketon just missed the cut for advancing as a team, finishing sixth.
Westfall won the sectional title with a 356, followed by runner-up Circleville one stroke behind with a 357. The additional qualifying teams included Southeastern (408), West Union (413) and Manchester (418). The Lady Redstreaks finished sixth with their team score of 438.
Crooksville senior Riley McKenzie was the top individual qualifier, winning the sectional title with a score of 75. Adena junior Sydney Ater finished third overall with an 80, taking the second qualifying spot. The next qualifier was Zane Trace freshman Mary Helber, who ended her day with a 92, and finished 10th overall.
Armstrong and Spencer secured the final two qualifying spots. Armstrong tied for 11th with Circleville junior Izzy Seeley, as both shot 95. Spencer was right behind those two, shooting a 97 to finish 13th. Completing the scoring for the Lady Redstreaks were Riley Wagner (122), Renee Hall (124), and Kordelia Brewster (135).
The Waverly Lady Tigers finished 12th as a team with a score of 543. Individually, Ryane Bod led the way with a 119, followed by Aiden Peoples (129), Avery Nathan (145), Makaila Elliott (150) and Saylor Crace (154).
The other sectional tournament was played at Big Beaver Creek Golf Course where Eastern finished 14th with a team score of 541. Eastern was led by junior Emma Hesson who finished with a 125. Junior Lacey Bevins followed with a 126. Junior Emmy Canaday and freshman Brenna Weaver both finished with a 71.
Gallia Academy won the sectional title at Big Beaver Creek with a team score of 373, followed by runner-up Waterford with a 413. Completing the team qualifiers were Ironton (441), Portsmouth West (441) and South Webster (448).
Gallia Academy junior Jordan Blaine won the individual title, finishing her day with an 83. Individual qualifiers included Federal Hocking sophomore Addison Jackson (97), Valley sophomore Sidney Jones (104), Vinton County senior Jayla Booth (104), Wellston sophomore Shayla Shea (108), and Federal Hocking junior Stella Gilcher (110).
Division II Boys
The Piketon and Waverly boys golf teams competed in the Division II sectional at the Elks Country Club, and both qualified for next week’s Division II district tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club.
The top five teams from each sectional and top five individuals not on a qualifying team had the opportunity to advance.
Gallia Academy won the sectional title at the Elks Country Club with a team score of 313. Fairland was the runner-up team with a score of 322. Wheelersburg was third with a team score of 336, followed by Piketon with a 339 and Waverly with a 341.
Gallia Academy senior Laith Hamid was the individual champion, finishing with a score of 70.
Leading the way for the Piketon Redstreaks was senior Owen Armstrong, who tied for third overall with a 78. Senior Gabe Dettwiller was next with an 84, followed by senior Gavin Howard with an 86. Sophomore Brevin Wooldridge and freshman Hunter Skaggs tied for 28th, as each finished with a 91.
Waverly was led by freshman Caden Corkerton, who shot an 82 to tie for eight. Junior Zander King was one stroke behind him with an 83. Junior Ben Nichols finished with an 84. Junior Cody Beekman finished with a 92, while junior Connor Snyder ended his day with a 124.
The top five individuals who were not members of the top five qualifying teams also advanced to the district tournament. They included Chesapeake sophomore Jacob Skeens (85), Ironton sophomore Hunter Freeman (85), Minford senior Matthew Justice (85), Ironton junior Chaydan Kerns (89), and Rock Hill senior Isaac Doolin (89).
The other sectional tournament was held at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.
The top five teams from that sectional included sectional champion Fairfield Union with a 319, runner-up Circleville with a 338, Sheridan third with a 345, Unioto fourth with a 349, and Warren fifth with a 360.
From the Jaycees sectional, the individual qualifiers included Alexander junior Stanley Viney (84), Logan Elm sophomore Grant Cline (85), Zane Trace sophomore Jon Grondolsky Jr. (85), McClain senior David Edwards (86), and Logan Elm sophomore Graham Williams (87).
Division III Boys
Eastern junior Cayden Haislop will be the lone Pike County representative competing in the Division III Southeast District golf tournament at the Elks Country Club on Monday.
Haislop was one of five individual golfers who qualified for district competition after finishing with an 88 in Wednesday’s Division III sectional golf tournament at Big Beaver Creek. The Eagles just missed advancing as a team. The top five teams advance, and Eastern finished sixth with a score of 401.
Behind Haislop, Logan Slusher finished with a 92, Eddie Salmen ended at 108, Brandon Gillenwater finished with a 113, and Ethan Brown-Harris added a 123.
Dawson-Bryant won the sectional title at Big Beaver Creek with a team score of 344. Belpre was the runner-up with a score of 348, followed by Reedsville Eastern (370), Waterford (377) and Trimble (379).
Reedsville Eastern sophomore Kasoy Savoy won the individual sectional title with a score of 74. Individual qualifiers joining Haislop at Monday’s district match are South Webster sophomore Owen Mault (79), South Webster senior Riley Burnett (85), Ironton St. Joseph sophomore Eli Ford (85), and Federal Hocking junior Andrew Airhart (91).
The other Division III sectional tournament was played at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course. North Adams won the team title with a score of 348, followed by runner-up West Union with a 350. Lynchburg-Clay took third with a 355, followed by Crooksville with a 358 and Manchester with a 381.
Individual qualifiers included Valley sophomore Cameron Phillips, who won the individual sectional title with a 69, along with Adena senior Davis Kerns (84), Leesburg Fairfield freshman Brody Fauber (85), Peebles junior Keltin Robinson (87) and Southeastern junior Connor Smith (89).
The Western Indians finished 12th as a team with a 454. Sophomore Cutter Clay led the way with a 103, followed by sophomore Ethan Gedeon (111), sophomore Wesley Satterfield (118), sophomore Jagger Grooms (122) and freshman Foster Davis (131).
