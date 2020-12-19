With just eight players on the roster, the young Eastern Lady Eagles are taking the varsity season game-by-game under a new coaching staff.
Rick Bowman, who is in his second year working at Eastern as the Special Education Coordinator at the high school, took the head coaching position late in the summer months when former coach Travis Hale vacated the position.
Bowman is the third new coach in three seasons. He has been coaching basketball for more than 25 years in the area. He is being assisted by his son, Cortland Bowman, an intervention teacher at Eastern, and Rhyanna (Day) Knauff, EHS grad and high school math teacher.
“I had three open gyms just to get to know them, because it was volleyball season and I didn’t want to interfere. We’ve only had about 10 practices together, since the volleyball team went to the district tournament and Abby went to regional cross country,” said Bowman after the opening game with Portsmouth West.
“The transition hasn’t been hard. They are great girls. They work really hard,” said Bowman. “They have been open to the things that we’ve asked them to do. Unfortunately, it is whole new set of things from last year and the year before. But they have been very willing to work and do what we ask. We are a little bit behind because we didn’t have a lot of summer activity. We’re also a fairly young team with the girls who are playing right now. We hope that as the season progresses, if it progresses, we will catch up each week. Our goal is to be as good as we can be by the end of the season.”
The Lady Eagles have two seniors, Skylar White and Andee Lester, on the roster. Lester has been sidelined with a thumb injury from volleyball. Bowman and Lester are hopeful that Lester can start playing again in a couple of weeks.
“Skylar has been here working and providing great leadership as a senior. We have our two juniors, the Cochenour twins (Addison and Abby), who come and work hard every day. Sophomore Kelsey Helphenstine started at times last year, if not all of the time,” said Bowman.
After that experienced group, the Lady Eagles are very inexperienced on the varsity level. The rest of the roster includes sophomore Tesa Keaton and freshmen Kelsey Poorman, Madison Shuler, and Megan Nickell.
It has already been a challenging year due to Covid-19 and quarantines.
“We need more players. We started with more, but a few of them have dropped by the wayside,” said Bowman. “We haven’t been to see a lot of games (for scouting) because we can’t go to any games. The league does seem to be very even from what I have seen. That makes it tough on us being inexperienced and new to our system.”
All in all, Bowman is pleased with his team, saying, “We have great kids who are working hard. It is a joy to be around all of the kids.”
