In multiple basketball games this season, the Waverly Lady Tigers have fallen behind early against the opposition, but they have managed to come back and win some of those in exciting fashion.
Thursday night's 63-58 loss at Oak Hill nearly had a similar storyline. But the Lady Tigers found themselves too far down to get back into the contest and hold the lead they gained by the end of the third quarter.
"We dug ourselves a hole in the first half, and Oak Hill played with a lot more energy than we did. They were the ones getting offensive rebounds and loose balls and we were a step behind them," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "We came out in the second half and played our best quarter of the year in the third. Our pressure was creating turnovers, and we were making our shots. I think we spent a lot of energy to get back in the game and take the lead. We struggled to make our shots, including free throws, down the stretch."
Oak Hill pushed out to a 17-11 advantage after the opening quarter and extended it to 30-19 by the break.
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers produced their 29-point third quarter and limited Oak Hill to 14 points while doing so. Paige Carter led the third-quarter attack for Waverly, scoring 11 of those points, including a three-point play. Carli Knight added six points on three baskets, Delaney Tackett and Zoiee Smith each contributed five points, and Sarah Thompson scored one bucket as well. Heading to the final quarter, Waverly was up 48-44.
The Lady Oaks rallied for their game-high of 19 points in the fourth quarter. Waverly managed 10 points with Zoiee Smith having a pair of buckets and Carter adding another. Waverly's foul shooting woes returned, as the Lady Tigers could only hit 4-of-12. In the end, Oak Hill held for the 63-58 win.
Oak Hill was led by Olivia Clarkson with 22 points. She was followed by Caitlyn Brisker with 19 points and Chloe Chambers with 10 points.
For Waverly, Carter finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Smith turned in a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. She also recorded five steals. Knight added 10 points.
"Paige gave us another outstanding effort again tonight. She was not feeling well but continued to compete and be a force for us," said Bonifield.
"Zoiee did a great job beating their pressure and distributing the basketball. She makes things easier for her teammates by breaking down the defense. Carli's pressure was amazing in the third quarter. She was able to force Oak Hill into making bad passes which led to layups for us."
Waverly dropped to 11-6 overall and 6-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with the loss. The Lady Tigers will head to Minford for a make-up game at 5 p.m. on Saturday. They will head to Eastern on Monday for a 6 p.m. contest.
