Piketon traveled to McDermott on Tuesday night for a battle with the Northwest Mohawks in a Division III sectional softball matchup. Unfortunately for the Redstreaks they came up short, falling to the Mohawks 10-0.
“We kind of started out rough. They scored five times to kick it off. We had trouble in the first inning, getting doubled up and turned around in the second inning. We held them pretty good after that, and they just hit the ball where we weren’t,” said Piketon head coach Denise Zimmerman.
Laney Brown singled to lead off the game in the top of the first inning but a double play and a groundout ended the inning. Northwest scored on a wild pitch and a two-out double to take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Mohawks would then add two more runs to take a 5-0 lead after the first inning.
Jasmine Roberts singled in the second inning for the Redstreaks. Northwest added three more runs in the second inning taking an 8-0 lead. Piketon continued to battle and fight as they held the Mohawks scoreless in the third and fourth innings
“I’m very proud of the girls as a group. It’s been a struggle all season. They’re very young — no seniors. They have given everything they had in every game, and next year they’re only going to be better,” said Zimmerman.
Northwest scored two runs in the fifth inning as the Redstreaks fell 10-0 in a hard fought battle.
Jasmine Roberts and Laney Brown led Piketon by both going 1-for-2 with a single. Although it wasn’t the outcome they hoped for, the Redstreaks will only get better and be a difficult opponent for SVC teams for years to come as they return the entire roster.
“There isn't a single player on our team that has played varsity softball before, so having no experience playing a varsity schedule with the kind of schedule we have with all of the SVC teams being strong and our non-league schedule was very strong as well. There’s only one way, and that’s up.”
