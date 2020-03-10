Sustained program success translated into a Waverly High School record fourth straight football playoff appearance for the Tigers this past season.
For the first time in four tries over the four-year span, the Tigers won their opening round Division IV regional quarterfinal game in resounding fashion, 40-0, by sprinting past the Gallia Academy Blue Devils on the turf of Raidiger Field. For the regional semifinal round, the Tigers traveled to Chillicothe’s Herrnstein Field and squared off with Bloom-Carroll, suffering a 49-21 loss to bring the run to an end.
Waverly finished the regular season at 8-2 overall. The Tigers were second in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 4-1. After the post-season, Waverly’s final record stood at 9-3.
With that success came plenty of post-season honors for the Tigers and their coaching staff. For the fourth straight year, the Tigers had at least one player named First Team All-Ohio in Division IV. Two members of the senior class achieved that recognition as Payton Shoemaker and Grayson Diener found themselves on that successful list. Both have now signed with colleges to continue their playing careers (see separate stories).
Sophomore Will Futhey had a breakout year as a wide receiver, and was named Third Team All-Ohio.
Shoemaker, Diener and Futhey were all named First Team All-Southeast District, as were three other Tigers who were named Special Mention All-Ohio, including Haydn’ Shanks, Andrew Welch and Zeke Brown. In order to be considered for All-Ohio honors for football, a player must first make the district list. Their coach, Chris Crabtree, was named Division IV Co-Coach of the Year, sharing the honor with Alex Penrod of Gallia Academy. Crabtree was also Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
The 2019 season was the first time since 2016 for the Tigers to have two players achieve First Team All-Ohio. In the 2016 season, then-senior Drew Harris was First Team Defense in Division IV as a linebacker, while then-junior Clayton Howell was First Team Offense as a quarterback. In 2017, Howell made it back to the First Team list as a quarterback in his senior season. Then in 2018, then-senior Easton Wolf was named First Team All-Ohio as a receiver for the Tigers.
Easton Wolf, a 2019 graduate, was the first Tiger to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season during the 2018 football season, setting a school-record 1,196 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 84 tackles and three interceptions playing on the defensive side of the ball in 2018. Will Futhey nearly broke that receiving record, finishing at 1,128 receiving yards and 14 TDs this year as a sophomore.
Looking at the honored athletes individually, Payton Shoemaker was named Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSWA) First Team All-Ohio after being named the OPSWA All-Southeast District Division IV Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Southeast District. When the Southern Ohio Conference football honors were announced, Shoemaker won SOC II Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-SOC II as well.
Four Waverly players joined Shoemaker as All-SOC II First Team selections. They included Haydn’ Shanks, Will Futhey, Spencer Pollard and Zeke Brown. Waverly’s Second Team All-SOC II honorees included Zack Brown, Grayson Diener and Andrew Welch.
Payton Shoemaker, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 155-pound running back, transferred into the Waverly school district prior to starting his junior year of high school. He took over the running back position and finished with 1,135 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 carries in 11 weeks of play (counting the playoff game at Cincinnati Indian Hill). He scored 88 points in all for the Tigers, finishing with 14 touchdowns and two conversion rushes. The two non-rushing touchdowns came in the form of a kick return and an interception return. He was named Second Team All-Ohio one year ago.
Shoemaker more than doubled his output in 2019. He crossed the 2,000-yard rushing mark in the final regular season game at Oak Hill. By the end of the game, he had totaled 258 carries for 2,039 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. His regular season average was 207 yards per game.
Shoemaker had the opportunity to add to those totals with the two playoff games, finishing with 304 rushes for 2,387 yards and 32 touchdowns. Shoemaker’s average for all 12 games was 194 yards per game.
For the season, including playoff totals, Payton Shoemaker recorded 34 touchdowns and three conversion rushes for 210 of Waverly’s 414 points.
Shoemaker’s largest rushing performance in a game came at Fairland when quarterback Haydn’ Shanks was sitting out with his knee injury. Back-up Wade Futhey was the quarterback, but Shoemaker also took some snaps out of the wildcat formation. He ended up carrying the ball 41 times for 362 yards and three touchdowns. In that game, Waverly had 58 offensive plays and won 31-21.
Shoemaker, who surpassed the Waverly High School single season rushing record in the 38-22 win over Minford on Oct. 25. That record of 1,746 yards was set by Zach Montavon during the 2001 season. Coming into the Minford game, Shoemaker needed 80 yards to get to 1,746 yards. He finished his night with 43 carries for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For the season at that point, Shoemaker had carried the ball 232 times for 1,864 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Since Haydn’ Shanks had a full stable of receivers to catch his passes, Shoemaker wasn’t regularly used in the passing game. But Shoemaker was there if Shanks needed him, finishing with seven receptions for 74 yards.
In all-purpose yardage, Shoemaker led the team with 2,485 yards. After two weeks of post-season play, he had pushed it up to 2,958 yards.
In punt returns and kick returns, Shoemaker led the team. At the end of the regular season he had nine punt returns for a total of 97 yards. He pushed it up to 10 for 110 with the playoff contests added. In kick returns, Shoemaker finished the year with 10 for 224 yards. In two playoff games, he pushed it up to 15 for 345 yards.
Last year Payton Shoemaker was Waverly’s primary punter. But kicker Grayson Diener added punting to his duties this season. Shoemaker punted just once in the Wheelersburg game, pinning the opposing Pirates inside the 20-yard line.
In tackles, Shoemaker was fourth on the team. He finished the regular season with 45 solo tackles and seven assists. After the two playoff games, he had 52 solo and seven assists. In tackles for loss, Shoemaker finished with 2.5 for a loss of six yards in the regular season. In the playoffs, he moved it up to 4.5 for a loss of 13 yards.
Shoemaker led the Tigers in interceptions with five for 101 yards and two touchdowns. His first “pick-6” TD came at Portsmouth West, where he intercepted a Luke Bradford pass and returned it 35 yards for the score. The second one came in the playoff game against Gallia Academy in front of the home crowd at Raidiger Field. Shoemaker snagged a pass from Blue Devil quarterback Noah Vanco and returned it 50 yards to record his second interception touchdown of the season. Shoemaker also led the team in pass deflections with six.
As Waverly’s kicker, Grayson Diener was Third Team All-Ohio one season ago, his first full year of handling both the kickoffs and the point-after touchdown kicks. During his junior season, Diener kicked off 60 times for 2,915 yards for an average of 51.0 yards per kick with 22 touchbacks and three out of bounds. He was 35-for-39 on point-after kicks and 3-for-4 on field goals, accounting for 44 points.
Now Diener has moved up to First Team All-Ohio to complete his senior season, along with achieving First Team All-Southeast District and Second Team All-SOC II.
Grayson Diener, listed as a 6-3, 155-point senior on the Waverly roster, expanded his role in his final high school season. Diener also became the team’s punter and was on the field for kickoff returns, punt returns and defense. Additionally, Diener also had the opportunity to play receiver on several occasions, catching a 30-yard pass for a touchdown in the Zane Trace game.
In the regular season as the place kicker, Diener was 41-for-44 in point-after kicks and 4-for-7 in field goals, making from distances of 30-, 26-, 39-, and 29-yards. Adding in the post-season numbers, he was 46-for-51 in point-after attempts. With his 46 PATs, four field goals and one touchdown, Diener accounted for 64 points for the Tigers.
As a senior, Diener more than doubled his touchbacks on kickoffs from the previous year. At the end of the regular season, Diener had kicked off 61 times for 3,747 yards, which worked out to 57 yards per kick with 40 touchbacks.
Adding in the two playoff games, Diener kicked off 70 times for a total of 3,912 yards for an average of 55.9 yards per kick with 43 touchbacks.
With a strong offensive team, the Tigers didn’t have the need to punt a lot throughout the season. Diener punted 15 times for a total of 490 yards for an average of 32.7 yards per punt with his longest punt going 47 yards, and he had three punts that pinned the opponent inside the 20-yard line.
With the post-season numbers added, Grayson Diener punted 20 times for a total of 662 yards for an average of 33.1 yards per punt with his longest punt sailing 51 yards, plus one fair catch and four punts that pinned the opponent inside the 20-yard line.
Diener was right behind Shoemaker in kick return yardage, securing 12 kicks for a total of 213 yards. He added one punt return of three yards. Playing defensive back, Diener added 19 tackles and one pass deflection. At wide receiver, Diener hauled in a 30-yard touchdown catch.
Prior to the start of the season, Waverly coach Chris Crabtree believed that Will Futhey could be headed for a very big year on the gridiron. Crabtree’s belief proved correct as sophomore Will Futhey used his 6-foot, 5-inch frame, along with athleticism, strength and speed to produce numerous highlight-reel worthy plays for the Tigers, leading to his Third Team All-Ohio recognition.
Futhey’s biggest game of his sophomore season came against Amanda-Clearcreek where he hauled in 10 receptions for 290 yards and five touchdowns.
At the end of the regular season, Futhey had secured 43 receptions for 872 yards and 11 touchdowns. Adding in two playoff games, he pushed those numbers up to 58 catches for 1,128 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those 14 touchdowns placed Futhey second on the team in scoring behind Shoemaker.
Defensively, Futhey finished with 44 solo tackles and 11 assists. He had two interceptions during the season for 23 total return yards and added two pass deflections.
Waverly junior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks, who played the entire season with a knee injury that limited his mobility, was named Special Mention All-Ohio, along with tight end Zeke Brown and offensive lineman Andrew Welch.
During the regular season, Shanks completed 115-of-185 passes for 1,652 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of those interceptions came during the final game of the season at Oak Hill.
Adding in the playoff games, Haydn’ Shanks finished by completing 151-of-244 passes for 2,062 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Andrew Welch (offensive/defensive line) and Zeke Brown (tight end/linebacker), along with the other linemen, provided crucial blocking for the Tigers to have offensive success while keeping Haydn’ Shanks protected. Brown’s defensive abilities led to him achieving All-Ohio honors for his play at linebacker.
Brown, despite sitting out of two games with a knee injury, finished the year leading the team in tackles. During the regular season, he produced 54 solo and 17 assists. After the playoff run, Brown had accumulated 70 solo and 18 assists.
He had 8.5 tackles for a combined loss of 31 yards during the regular season, pushing it up to 13.5 for a combined loss of 41 yards. He also had one sack for a loss of 10 yards during the regular season.
Zeke Brown also showed the ability to pick off passes thrown by the opposing quarterback. Brown had an interception with a 50-yard return, which was the longest of the year for a Tiger during the regular season. Payton Shoemaker matched that distance with an interception return of 50 yards during the playoff win over Gallia Academy. All told, Brown finished the season with three interceptions with 94 return yards. He also broke up one pass and forced a fumble.
On offense, Brown also caught 11 passes for 80 yards during the regular season. He added six more catches in the post-season and almost doubled his yardage, finishing with 17 catches for 146 yards.
Shanks, Brown, Welch and Futhey will all return to the gridiron for the Tigers again in 2020, while Shoemaker and Diener will look to make an impact at their respective colleges.
