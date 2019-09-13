For the second time this season, the Lady Redstreaks soccer team took on the Northwest Mohawks. The Streaks fell in a hard-fought battle 3-0.
Northwest scored goals at the 30:45 mark and the 27:42 mark in the first half to take a 2-0 halftime lead. The Mohawks scored again with 32:24 in the second half to make it 3-0. Defense was the factor the final 32 minutes of play as 3-0 would be the final outcome.
“(For) the game tonight we tried a new format, tried a new formation, and overall I think it worked pretty well. It’s one of those frustrating nights where you play good enough to win, but you just don’t get the result on the scoreboard,” Piketon coach Jared Williams said. “I liked overall what our girls did. We fixed our issue of bunching on the field. We had the opportunities tonight (and I) felt like we deserved a better fate, but I’m proud of how they played.”
Even though both teams matched up earlier in the season, it didn’t stop the Redstreaks from coming in with a different attack.
“Early on in the season they beat us with speed; we tried to adjust the format to where we had people to slow down the speed and then another line of defense to shut them down,” said Williams. “When we stayed in that format, it worked well for us.”
The Redstreaks were able to get seven shots off while Natalie Cooper saved 28 shots in goal. The Redstreaks get back at it on Monday when they host Southeastern.
