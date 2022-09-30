Piketon senior Jazzlyn Lamerson recently became the first volleyball player in school history to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
Lamerson surpassed the 1,000 dig mark on Tuesday, Sept. 20 versus Huntington, and then crossed the 1,000 kill mark on Saturday, Sept. 24 versus Oak Hill.
Lamerson talked more about the records following Tuesday’s home 3-0 loss to Paint Valley (11-25, 27-29, 24-26).
“I was really surprised that I was the first one to do that,” Lamerson said of surpassing both 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills. “To me growing up, I always looked up to Cami Chandler (2018 Piketon graduate who has the school record in kills at 1,461). I hope this record will inspire kids to come out and have the same goals that I set when I was in junior high.”
Lamerson appreciates all of those who have helped her along the way.
“I want to thank my teammates. I wouldn’t be here without them, especially my setter Cam (Camryn Campbell) and all of the other setters over the years,” Lamerson said. “It takes a team. It isn’t all on me. I also want to thank my coaches.”
A rough first set against Paint Valley put Piketon behind in Tuesday’s match as the Lady Bearcats gained confidence and momentum. A big serving run from Paint Valley’s Averi McFadden turned an 8-3 lead into a 19-3 lead. Kills and blocks from Lamerson, Kennedy Jenkins and Olivia Farmer helped the Lady Redstreaks cut into that lead, getting it down to 23-11. Then Paint Valley took the next two points to win the set.
Starting the second set, Piketon’s Camryn Campbell served her team out to a 5-0 lead with kills from Jenkins and Ali Taylor helping her cause. Paint Valley responded with a run to tie it at 5-5. After being tied at 6-6, the Lady Redstreaks moved their lead up to 12-8 with kills from Lamerson and Campbell. Paint Valley moved ahead again before Piketon tied it with back-to-back points, 14-14. The teams tied at 15, 19, and then 24, forcing extra points to be played to determine a winner. They tied again at 25 after a Lamerson kill. Then Jenkins produced a block to put Piketon ahead 26-25. The teams tied at 26 before Jenkins had a final kill to go up 27-26. Paint Valley tied it and won the next two points to take the set 29-27 and go up 2-0.
The third set was more of the same as Piketon and Paint Valley tied a couple of times early. Then Piketon moved ahead 8-3 with kills from Farmer and Jenkins, along with service points from Laney Brown and Laken Pederson. Paint Valley responded with a seven-point run, going up 10-8. Piketon won back-to-back points to create a 10-10 tie. The short runs continued through the remainder of the set. Piketon moved ahead 21-20 on Farmer’s serve with Jenkins and Brown winning points at the net.The teams tied at 22, 23 and 24 before the Lady Bearcats took the 26-24 win.
“We’re a very hot and cold team. Some nights we can play good against top-tier SVC teams like Adena. It is great that we are playing well against teams like that. If we were always playing well, we could be in the top teams in the league. Sometimes our team lacks confidence. We have some younger girls who are stepping up right now,” Lamerson said. “I’m trying to figure out how we can get to that consistent spot and do the best we can. I know we can do it because I’ve seen it. When we played at Paint Valley (Sept. 1), we played lights out. I know we have the potential. I just hope we can realize that. Once we do, our record will begin to improve.”
Lamerson led Piketon in kills against Paint Valley with 13, along with two blocks and 11 digs.
“Jazz (Lamerson) is an all-around player. She is definitely the heart of the team. When she’s not having a good game, you can definitely tell. She is a captain and a leader. When she’s down, the whole team is down,” Piketon coach Lori Russell said. “We have some seniors who have stepped in who help out when she’s down. Kennedy Jenkins did really well tonight.”
Jenkins produced 10 kills and seven blocks. Farmer had six blocks, Campbell had four, and Brown added two. Campbell also handed out 23 assists and provided 10 digs. Addison Johnson led in digs with 13, while Abrial Johnson added eight.
“We’ve battled injuries all season. We still have two starters out, so we had to pull from our junior varsity team,” Russell said.
“We split with Paint Valley. We’ve taken several SVC teams to four sets, which hasn’t happened in a few years. We are really still lacking that confidence and that winning mentality. We have the talent.”
Piketon was scheduled a road game at West Union on Saturday morning. Another non-league game is set for Monday at Minford. Then on Tuesday, the Lady Redstreaks will get back into Scioto Valley Conference play at Southeastern.
