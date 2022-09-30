Lamerson kill

Piketon senior Jazzlyn Lamerson fits a kill attempt between Paint Valley blockers Savannah Givan and Kaitlin Potts. Lamerson recently became the first Lady Redstreak to surpass 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Piketon senior Jazzlyn Lamerson recently became the first volleyball player in school history to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.

Lamerson surpassed the 1,000 dig mark on Tuesday, Sept. 20 versus Huntington, and then crossed the 1,000 kill mark on Saturday, Sept. 24 versus Oak Hill.

