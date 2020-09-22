After a challenging start to the 2020 volleyball season, the Waverly Lady Tigers had started to find their way, winning four in a row.
But the season has been put on a temporary hold since the Pike County General Health District reported that both the junior varsity and varsity teams were being quarantined due to several positive COVID-19 tests. According to Waverly Athletic Director Bo Arnett, the team is quarantined until Oct. 3. Beyond that time, the Lady Tigers will work to make up their Southern Ohio Conference Division II games that they have missed since being quarantined.
The Lady Tigers began their season on Aug. 25 with a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth West. Then they went through a rough patch, dropping four straight matches before coming back with a four-match winning streak.
Statistics from Waverly Volleyball Head Coach Nancy Terry have been provided from those four wins.
Sept. 8 — Minford
Starting their recent winning streak on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Lady Tigers picked up a 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-17, 25-10) over Minford.
Served aces: Kelli Stewart 4, Abbie Marshall 3
Kills: Carli Knight 11, Kelli Stewart 10, Sarah Thompson 6, Annie Silcott 5, Hallie Oyer 3, Abbie Marshall 1 and Delaney Tackett 1
Assists: Abbie Marshall 32
Digs: Carli Knight 11, Annie Silcott 5, Kelli Stewart and Sarah Thompson 4, Abbie Marshall and Delaney Tackett 3
Blocks: Sarah Thompson and Kelli Stewart 3, Abbie Marshall 2, Delaney Tackett and Annie Silcott 1.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Lady Tigers swept Valley 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-23). This game was previously reported in the News Watchman by Baden Fuller.
Served aces: Abbie Marshall 3, Carli Knight 2
Kills: Kelli Stewart 15, Carli Knight 13, Sarah Thompson 7, Annie Silcott 5, Hallie Oyer 3, Abbie Marshall 2 and Izzy Smith 1
Assists: Abbie Marshall 34, Izzy Smith 2
Digs: Carli Knight 15, Kellie Stewart 10, Abbie Marshall 7, Annie Silcott 6
Blocks: Kelli Stewart 2, Carli Knight 1, Hannah Snyder 1
Sept. 12 — WCH
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Lady Tigers recorded their first non-league win, defeating the visiting Washington Court House Lady Lions 3-1 (25-19, 25-15, 24-26, 25-23).
Served aces: 1 each for Abbie Marshall, Sarah Thompson, Annie Silcott and Izzy Smith
Kills: Kelli Stewart 16, Carli Knight 14, Sarah Thompson 10, Annie Silcott 10
Assists: Abbie Marshall 44 and 1 each from Sarah Thompson, Delaney Tackett and Kelli Stewart
Digs: Annie Silcott 18, Carli Knight 18, Sarah Thompson 17, Kellie Stewart 12, Abbie Marshall 7, Izzy Smith 7, Delaney Tackett 6,
Blocks: Sarah Thompson 6, Kelli Stewart 5, Abbie Marshall 4, Carli Knight 2, Izzy Smith 1
Sept. 15 @ Oak Hill
Returning to SOC II action, the Lady Tigers picked up a 3-0 sweep at Oak Hill (25-21, 25-21, 25-20).
Served aces: Annie Silcott 3 and she served 20 times without one error
Kills: Carli Knight 13, Sarah Thompson 9, Kelli Stewart 7, Annie Silcott 7, Delaney Tackett and abbie Marshall 3 each
Assists: Abbie Marshall 33 , Kelli Stewart 4
Digs: Annie Silcott 7, Carli Knight 7, Sarah Thompson 6, Kellie Stewart 7, Abbie Marshall 8, Izzy Smith 4, Delaney Tackett 1,
Blocks: Sarah Thompson 4, Kelli Stewart 1, Abbie Marshall 2, Carli Knight 1, Delaney Tackett 2
With those results, the Lady Tigers moved to 5-4 overall and 4-3 SOC II play.
The News Watchman will share Waverly’s updated volleyball schedule for the remainder of the season when it is received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.