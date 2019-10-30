The final week of the regular season is upon us. Here is a look at what the Pike County varsity football teams will face in their respective finales on Friday night.
WAVERLY @ Oak Hill
Aiming for their fourth straight post-season football appearance, it appears that the Waverly Tigers have achieved their goal.
Waverly’s 38-22 triumph over the visiting Minford Falcons on Friday night, Oct. 25, was enough to push the team to third in the Division IV Region 15 playoff rankings. The top eight teams will play in week 11.
Although it isn’t official, Joe Eitel’s Ohio High School Football website is the place for fans to go once games are complete to see the rankings and results prior to the Tuesday release by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Prior to the Minford game, Eitel had playoff status for Waverly listed as “control own destiny”, meaning that if the Tigers kept winning, they would make it. After the Minford game, the designation changed to “clinched playoff spot”. If the Tigers can maintain a hold on a spot in the top four after Friday night, Nov. 1, they will host a first-round playoff game. A win at Oak Hill could help them solidify a home playoff contest at Raidiger Field.
The task won’t be easy, as the Oak Hill Oaks have held their own in the first year of moving up from the small school Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference to compete as a Division II member. Both Oak Hill and Waverly come into the contest with one league loss, as the Tigers and the Oaks both lost to Wheelersburg. So a fight for second-place in the SOC II standings is on the line.
Oak Hill has also moved into playoff position in the Division V, Region 19 standings, holding eighth just ahead of ninth-place Minford. The Oaks will be trying to win and hold onto that spot, while the Tigers will be aiming to win for home field advantage.
Offensively, Waverly holds the edge, having produced 326 points so far this season for an average of 36.2 points per game. The Oaks have scored 173 points for an average of 19.2 per game. Defensively, Waverly has done a little better as well, surrendering 194 points for 21.6 points per game. The Oaks have given up 222 points for an average of 24.6 points per game.
Outside of the SOC II games, the only other common opponent is Fairland. Oak Hill lost to Fairland 42-21 on Sept. 6. The Tigers defeated Fairland 31-21 on Sept. 20.
Waverly fans will also be anxiously watching to see if senior running back Payton Shoemaker can break the 2,000-yard rushing plateau in his final regular season game. Shoemaker broke the Waverly High School single season rushing record in the game against Minford. That record of 1,746 yards was set by Zach Montavon during the 2001 season. Following the 31-22 win, Shoemaker had accumulated 232 carries for 1,864 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has been averaging 207.1 yards per game.
Kickoff at Oak Hill will be at 7 p.m. Friday night.
PIKETON vs. Zane Trace
Looking toward Friday night’s home finale, there is a lot on the line for the Redstreaks.
The Streaks are aiming for their first varsity football win on the turf field when the Zane Trace Pioneers come to the village. A win would also be the third in a row for Piketon, giving them a boost of momentum into the off-season.
Piketon won at Huntington 41-16 this past week. It was the best defensive performance for the Redstreaks this season. That comes after PHS picked up its first Scioto Valley Conference win of the year at Westfall on Oct. 18 by a score of 48-34.
Looking at Zane Trace, the Pioneers have just one win, which came in the form of a 38-6 victory over Huntington on Sept. 20. ZTHS has scored just 163 points this year for an average of 18.1 points per game. Piketon has the upper hand here, having produced 241 points for an average of 26.7 points per game. PHS sophomore quarterback Levi Gullion has passed for 1,971 yards so far and will look to surpass 2,000 yards this week. Four receivers have more than 300-yards this season — Johnny Burton, Camren Loar, Chris Chandler, and Austin Henderson — and have 12 touchdowns between them. Henderson leads the way on the ground with 629 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.
Zane Trace is primarily a running team. Cougar Stauffer leads the way in yardage, having 127 carries for 627 yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Gabe Shanton has completed 51-of-125 passes for 875 yards with 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at PHS.
EASTERN @ Green
Despite Friday night’s loss to Northwest, Eastern coach Scott Tomlison was thrilled with the way his team played.
The Eagles have come a long way with physicality, and they are aiming for a strong end to the season when they travel to Franklin Furnace to take on the Green Bobcats Friday night.
Both Green and Eastern come into the contest with matching Southern Ohio Conferrence Division I records of 2-2. Northwest and Symmes Valley remain undefeated in league play. Those two will square off Friday night at Symmes Valley.
Eastern has the upper hand offensively, having scored 272 points for an average of 30.2 per game. The Bobcats have produced 222 points for an average of 22.2 points per game. Defensively, Green has been stronger, giving up 204 points for an average of 22.6 per game. Eastern has surrendered 300 points for an average of 33.3 points per game.
The only common opponent other than SOC I teams has been Manchester. The Bobcats won 40-8 over Manchester on Sept. 13. The Eagles defeated Manchester 45-6 on Sept. 20.
Eastern junior Dillion Mattox will continue as the quarterback of the team in place of Wyatt Hines, who is out with a thumb injury. Mattox had a strong game against Northwest. He completed 9-of-16 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown came on a 39-yard pass to Devon Conley. On the ground, Mattox carried the ball 21 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Green.
