Squaring off with one of the top teams in the Scioto Valley Conference, the Piketon Redstreaks did the job on the defensive end, but still suffered a 46-26 loss at Adena on Saturday.
The Redstreaks weren’t able to contain Warrior Logan Bennett, who scored 26 of his team’s 46, including 19 of Adena’s 23 points in the first half. Behind Bennett, Preston Sykes finished with 10 points.
For Piketon, Chris Chandler was able to generate nine points, while Tra Swayne followed with seven.
After playing at West Union on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Redstreaks will be off until after Christmas. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, they will head to Western to take on the Indians in a make-up game for the canceled Waverly Holiday Classic. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Redstreaks will return home to take on the Jackson Ironmen.
PHS — 2 9 12 3 — 26
AHS — 11 12 11 12 — 46
PIKETON (26) — Levi Gullion 2 0 0-0 4, Shane Leedy 0 0 1-2 1, Brody Fuller 1 0 0-0 2, Tra Swayne 3 0 1-3 7, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 1-2 1, Kydan Potts 0 0 1-2 1, Chris Chandler 3 1 0-1 9, Alex Jenkins 0 0 1-2 1, Gabe Lamerson 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 1 5-11 26.
ADENA (46) — D. McDonald 0 1 0-0 3, J. Garrison 2 1 0-0 7, D. Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, P. Bennett 11 1 1-2 26, P. Sykes 5 0 0-0 10, B. Cheesebrew 0 0 0-0 0, C. Rawlings 0 0 0-0 0, B. Smith 0 0 0-0 0, A. Vickers 0 0 0-0 0, J. Shipley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 3 1-2 46.
