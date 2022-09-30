Waverly scored fast and often Friday night. The Tigers broke a four-game losing skid defeating the Valley Indians on the road 60-7.
After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, Jase Hurd capped off a four-play 63-yard drive as he scored from 5 yards out to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with 9:57 to go in the opening quarter.
After the Tiger defense forced a turnover on downs, Mason Kelly found Hudson Kelly for a 29-yard touchdown strike, as the Tigers took a 12-0 lead with 5:07 in the first.
With 10:39 to play in the second quarter Jase Hurd scored his second touchdown of the game on a 36-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-one. Waverly would lead 19-0.
After recovering an Indian fumble, Mason Kelly connected with Hudson Kelly for a 20-yard touchdown to cap off a 46-yard drive as Waverly pushed their lead to 26-0 with 7:29 to go in the half.
Waverly then forced a Valley punt on the ensuing drive. Waverly took a 33-0 lead when Hurd scored from 3 yards out on the Tigers next offensive possession.
Then Colton Buckle scored from a yard out with 40 seconds left in the half to put the Indians on the board, cutting the Tiger lead to 33-7. After starting their next drive at their own 20-yard line, the Tigers then quickly reached the 11-yard line before the half came to a close.
Waverly received the second half kick, taking it to the Valley 46-yard line. A few plays later on fourth-and-long, Kelly threw his third touchdown pass of the game, connecting with Wyatt Crabtree for a 28-yard score. Waverly would lead 40-7 with 10:48 in the third.
The Tigers defense then forced a fumble on the ensuing drive. Peyton Harris recovered the ball and took it for a touchdown, as the Tigers took a 47-7 lead.
Carson Peters then took an interception back for a touchdown on the next drive as Waverly pushed its lead to 53-7 with 4:16 in the third.
Tanner Nichols came up with his first interception of the game with 7:30 left to play. Creed Smith scored the final Tiger touchdown of the night two plays later, scoring on a 75 yard touchdown run as Waverly would lead 60-7 with 6:37 left in the game.
Nichols then came away with his second interception late in the game as the Tigers would go onto win their third game of the season and break a four-game losing skid. Waverly returns home to Raidiger Field next Friday hosting the Wheelersburg Pirates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.