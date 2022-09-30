Waverly scored fast and often Friday night. The Tigers broke a four-game losing skid defeating the Valley Indians on the road 60-7.

After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, Jase Hurd capped off a four-play 63-yard drive as he scored from 5 yards out to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with 9:57 to go in the opening quarter.

