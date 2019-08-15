With a new coach leading them, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks will be taking the volleyball court with a defensive focus in 2019.
New coach Alayna Lytle, a Huntington High School graduate, is laying a defensive foundation for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks to follow as they take the volleyball court this season.
In high school, Lytle claimed Scioto Valley Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year award in all four years she played. But she was also a strong softball player. Lytle went on to play one year of volleyball at Tiffin. Then the rest of her college athletic career was devoted to softball for the Dragons.
Lytle was tabbed to take over the head coaching position earlier in the year. She was in the process of finishing her college degree when she learned that she had secured the job.
“I took the opportunity to apply for the job because I didn’t know if it would happen again. I knew I wanted to coach someday, but I didn’t know when it would happen,” said Lytle. “I was just moving back home this summer. It opened up and I got a phone call saying, ‘Hey, the Piketon job is open if you want to apply.’ I said, ‘Oh yeah, I certainly do.’ I hopped right on it and applied. I thought it was a shot in the dark, but they called me back and now I’m here.”
Once she began working with the Piketon volleyball players, Lytle began laying a defensive foundation for them to follow.
“Obviously, we work a lot on defense from my experience in it,” said Lytle. “It (the defensive mind) has helped me with coaching, because now I get to see that my hitters and blockers aren’t in certain spots where they need to be. I’m teaching my back row to be more vocal with the front row, which they haven’t done in the past.”
Lytle has seen the progress that her Lady Redstreaks have been making since she began sharing her knowledge with them.
“I’ve had a few girls come up and say it is so amazing I can see so much more now just from you saying hey be more vocal. If something’s not there, tell the front row and it fixes it,” said Lytle.
“When we practice, a lot of our practices are slow paced, so we can get rolling into the season with knowing where to be, how to read certain things and different situations. Our practices have been really nice even though they are slow-paced. It is finally showing in our scrimmages that the girls are grasping it. They are getting it, so it is really satisfying for me.”
Lytle feels that knowledge is a key to success for her team.
“I want to build the girls by giving them more knowledge,” said Lytle. “I want to make their volleyball knowledge excel in this aspect in high school and hopefully have a few girls move on to the college realm in volleyball.”
She has lofty goals for the challenge that is SVC volleyball.
“The SVC is very competitive. What it would take for us to be competitive is knowing where to be, how things work, and how to work in a system with things,” said Lytle. “The girls have the talent. It is just getting the knowledge of knowing where to be.”
Lytle is working on securing employment in the field of criminal justice. She just completed an internship with the Chillicothe Police Department, working under her father, Bud Lytle. Much of her time will be devoted to coaching the Lady Redstreaks this fall while she seeks a full time job in her career field.
“I’m really excited to see how this season unfolds. The girls have grasped a lot,” said Lytle. “I’m super happy with the girls taking well to the coaching change and how everything has changed in the system and the program.”
Piketon was set to play in the SVC preview at home Saturday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. The Lady Redstreaks will play their first match at Jackson on Tuesday evening. The junior varsity match is set to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match. They will be back home Thursday evening to face Franklin Furnace Green at 5 p.m.
