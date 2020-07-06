So far in 2020, the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers baseball team hasn’t solved the riddle of beating Chillicothe Post 757, but they are getting closer.
The game between the two teams at Piketon High School on Thursday, July 2 resulted in a 9-1 loss for the Shockers, who dropped to 8-7 overall.
Post 757 started scoring immediately, generating a pair of runs in the opening inning on four hits. The score stayed 2-0 in favor of the Colts until the top of the fourth inning when three walks, one of which was intentional, gave Salyers the opportunity to drive in two runs with a double, pushing the lead to 4-0.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Colts padded their lead with three more runs, using two hits, three walks, and an error to go up 7-0. The Shockers were able to turn a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the jam.
They rallied for their only run in the bottom of the inning after Weston Roop led off with a double, took third on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI from Derek Eblin, cutting the lead to 7-1.
Post 757 came right back with two more runs in the top of the seventh, pushing the lead to 9-1.
For the Shockers, Roger Woodruff provided a one-out single in the home half of the inning, but Post 142 couldn’t produce a rally, ending with the 9-1 loss.
From the plate, Roop finished 1-for-3 with a double and the only run. Eblin was 1-for-2 with a double and had the only RBI. Easton Lansing and Roger Woodruff each finished 1-for-3. The Shockers used four pitchers in the loss, including Jacob Mathews, Derek Eblin, Roger Woodruff and Weston Roop.
Tuesday’s home game that was scheduled to be played against Ashland Post 76 was canceled. The Shockers are scheduled to head to Portsmouth’s Branch Rickey Park to take on Post 23 on Wednesday before returning home for a double header with Hillsboro on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.