A long drought came to an end for the Eastern Lady Eagles Saturday afternoon as they picked up their first basketball win in more than a month, defeating Clay 56-25.
"We played a good game as a team and finally knocked down some open shots," said Eastern coach Darren King. "This was a much needed win for these kids. They have to continue to believe that they can win. It’s been a struggle for us to get in the win column this year, so this was much needed!"
The win was Eastern's third for the season. The other two victories came over in-county opponent Piketon in late November and early December.
Senior Abby Cochenour powered the Eastern offense with huge scoring outputs in the first and third quarters. She scored 12 of her team's 19 in the opening quarter. Kelsey Helphenstine added a three-pointer, while Lydia Park and Addison Cochenour each had baskets. Portsmouth Clay could only produce six points, allowing Eastern to take a 19-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Scoring slowed for Eastern in the second quarter. Abby Cochenour had a pair of buckets, while Addison Cochenour and Cylie Weaver each had one. Eastern was ahead 27-10 at the half.
Coming out of the break, Abby Cochenour generated 13 of her team's 23 points in the third quarter. Helphenstine followed with six points, while Addison Cochenour and Park each had a bucket. Going into the final quarter, the Lady Eagles had a 50-15 advantage.
Anna Lesh and Payton Hardin both had the opportunity to get into the scoring column in the final quarter for Eastern, as the Lady Eagles finished the 56-25 win.
Abby Cochenour led all scorers with 29 points and made off with six steals. Addison Cochenour had 19 rebounds, six points and three assists. Kelsey Helphenstine had an overall good game with 11 points. Lydia Park added 11 rebounds and five steals.
"It’s tough when you lead in almost every game, only two we haven’t, and can’t finish," said King.
Eastern was scheduled to take on Wheelersburg at home on Monday evening, but that was postponed due to the weather conditions. The Lady Eagles will face Valley at home on Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
EHS - 19 8 23 6 - 56
CHS - 6 4 5 11 - 25
EASTERN (56) — Cylie Weaver 1 0 1-2 3, Kelsey Helphenstine 2 1 1-2 11, Addison Cochenour 3 0 0-0 6, Lydia Park 2 0 0-2 4, Payton Hardin 0 0 1-2 1, Abby Cochenour 10 2 3-6 29, Anna Lesh 1 0 0-0 2, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 3 6-10 56.
CLAY (23) — Sarah Cassidy 3 0 0-0 6, Tori Covert 0 0 0-0 0, Lynsey Loop 0 0 0-0 0, Amanda Eveveman 2 0 2-2 6, Rylan Jenkins 0 0 1-2 1, Kyleigh Oliver 2 0 1-2 5, Morgan McCoy 2 0 4-9 8, TOTALS 9 0 8-16 25.
