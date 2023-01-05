Squaring off with the league-leading Minford Falcons to start the new year, the Eastern Eagles put up a fight, but ultimately fell short by a score of 84-72 in Tuesday night’s home varsity basketball game.

The Eagles spread the scoring around in the opening quarter as six different players combined to put up 17 points. Neil Leist and Brewer Tomlison had four points, Tucker Leist added a triple, while TJ Richards, Dylan Morton and Jace White added a basket each. Minford scored 24 over the same stretch with Myles Montgomery producing nine of those points and Bennett Kayser adding eight.


