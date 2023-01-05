Squaring off with the league-leading Minford Falcons to start the new year, the Eastern Eagles put up a fight, but ultimately fell short by a score of 84-72 in Tuesday night’s home varsity basketball game.
The Eagles spread the scoring around in the opening quarter as six different players combined to put up 17 points. Neil Leist and Brewer Tomlison had four points, Tucker Leist added a triple, while TJ Richards, Dylan Morton and Jace White added a basket each. Minford scored 24 over the same stretch with Myles Montgomery producing nine of those points and Bennett Kayser adding eight.
Minford moved ahead by double digits by outscoring Eastern 23-15 in the second quarter. Neil Leist led EHS with seven points, followed by Tomlison with four, and Richards and White with two points each. At the break, the Falcons led 47-32.
Opening the second half, the Eagles outscored the Falcons 22-17 in the third quarter to trim the lead to 10, 64-54. Neil Leist led again with seven of those points, followed by Morton with six, White with four, Tucker Leist with three and Tomlison with a bucket.
Despite the fact that the Falcons could only connect on 2-of-7 free throw attempts in the final frame, they still managed to put up 20 points to finish the 84-72 win. The Eagles spread the scoring around between five different players. White led the way with six, followed by Tomlison with four, Neil and Tucker Leist with three each, and Richards with two points.
For the Eagles, Neil Leist led the way in scoring with 21 points, followed by Tomlison and White with 14 points each. For Minford, five players scored and all were in double figures. Montgomery led the way with 25, Kayser and Jackson Shoemaker both scored 16, Joe Hannah added 14, and Adam Crank rounded it out with 13 points.
With the loss, Eastern drops to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Eastern was set to travel to South Webster Friday night. Then on Tuesday, the Eagles will go to Northwest.
