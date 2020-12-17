One year season ago, the young Eastern Eagles began their first hoops season as a member of Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference, and under the guidance of a new head coach in Lakiem Lockery.
As a young team in a new league learning a new system, the Eagles ended the year at 7-17 overall and 3-13 in SOC II play. Their leading scorer and only returning player with varsity experience, then senior Hunter Cochenour, averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year. Following his graduation, it is up to the other returning players to pick up the slack.
“Hunter Cochenour was a big contributor last year,” said Lockery. “We have some guys coming back who contributed to our team last year.”
Lockery talked about two seniors who have taken on additional roles this year.
“Dillion Mattox was a really good defender as a junior, and offensively, he took care of the ball for us. One of his jobs during the offseason was to work on his ball handling, so I could put him into a bigger role this year. So far Dillion is doing a lot better than I expected. He’s doing some more scoring, putting it on his shoulders, and taking advantage of opportunities,” said Lockery.
“Then we have another senior, Jake Tribby, who contributed last year. He’s stepping into a bigger role this year offensively, giving us a better look in the post entry. Defensively he’s staying active and rebounding the ball. Rebounding was one of our biggest weaknesses last year. Jake is doing a good job picking up on the rebounding for this season. We are really proud of what he has done offensively and defensively.”
The team has six seniors in all. Joining Mattox and Tribby are Trenten Brown, Errol Hesson, Coltan Denny and Bill Tackett.
“We have some senior role players, who didn’t see much varsity time last year, but played on the junior varsity team. Experience is lacking on the varsity level, but the toughness is there. They practiced with us all of last year and played a significant role in the opportunities that they have had,” said Lockery. “The seniors have done a great job by coming in and filling their roles defensively getting stops and offensively taking shots that are available for them.”
Lockery says competition in practice makes it fun for the coaches and the players, as everyone battles to earn more minutes.
“Opportunities are available for all of them, which is good. It keeps everyone at bay at practice. Everyone has to be aware that other guys are trying to compete and earn more minutes. That makes it fun with the competitiveness,” said Lockery. “A couple of those younger guys from the junior varsity squad will play a bigger role, especially as they get more experience and get caught up with the game and speed.”
Sophomores Chase Carter and Neil Leist return after starting as freshmen one year ago. The junior class includes Brennen Slusher, Isaac Richardson, Lance Barnett and Logan Salisbury. Freshman Abe McBee is also on the varsity team.
“Everyone is doing well by taking the challenges and growing up as we learn,” said Lockery. “It has been a good start.”
