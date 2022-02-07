When the Southeast District released its boys basketball tournament brackets on Sunday, it was no surprise to learn that the Waverly Tigers had locked up the top seed in Division II.
The No. 1 seeded Waverly Tigers (15-3) received a first-round bye and will await the winner between the No. 16 Athens Bulldogs (5-12) and the No. 17 CIrcleville Tigers (4-14). Those two schools will play each other at Athens High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to Waverly’s downtown gymnasium to tangle with the hosting Tigers on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. for a sectional final clash.
In Division II, the district tournament will be played at Southeastern High School. The district semifinal for Waverly’s bracket is set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. The district championship is set for Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.
In Division III, the Minford Falcons (15-3) received the top seed out of 29 teams. The Piketon Redstreaks were seeded ninth and will begin with a familiar foe. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Redstreaks (10-9) will get to play at home, squaring off with the 24th-seeded Huntington Huntsmen (5-15) at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play in the sectional final on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and will play the winner between eighth-seeded Wheelersburg (10-9) and 24th-seeded Adena (4-15). The higher seeded team will be the host school.
In Division III, the district tournament will be played at Waverly High School. The district semifinal is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. The district final is slated for Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.
In Division IV, the Trimble Tomcats (15-0) secured the top seed out of 23 teams. Western was rewarded for its 17-2 record by being seeded fourth and receiving a first-round bye. Western will play at home in a sectional final on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and will face the winner between 13th-seeded South Gallia (7-8) and the 20th-seeded Miller Falcons (4-11). Those two teams play at South Gallia on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
In Division IV, the district tournament will be played at Wellston High School. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m. and the district final is set for Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.
The 16th-seeded Eastern Eagles (4-11) will open with a home sectional semifinal matchup against the 17th-seeded Southern Tornados (6-13) on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The winner of that game will travel to Trimble for a sectional final clash with the top-seeded Tomcats on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. and the district final is set for Saturday March 4 at 6:30 p.m.
