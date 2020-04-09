COLUMBUS – Fifteen individuals have been selected for induction into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame. The OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame induction banquet is scheduled for June 20 in Columbus and will welcome these 15 individuals selected by the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Committee.

Each of the 15 inductees is being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio. More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF

“In addition to being outstanding officials in their chosen sports, these 15 individuals have mentored countless other officials along the way,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management and himself a member of the Hall of Fame. “Officiating is a service to student-athletes, coaches, schools and other officials and it is a joy to recognize these highly respected individuals with induction into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.”

2020 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class

Larry Black, Westerville (SB)

Robert Brammer, Dublin (FB, BK)

Don Green, Delaware (BK, BB, SB)

Don Giffin, St. Clairsville (FB, BK)

George Gulas, Medina (BK, BB, SB)

Michael Vaschek, Youngstown (FB, BK) (Deceased)

John Vicarel, Youngstown (FB, SO, VB, BK, BB, SB)

Truman Claytor, Toledo (BK)

Mark King, Fremont (FB, BK, BB)

Michael Poole, Maumee (FB)

Danny Oates, Chillicothe (FB, BK)

Tony Lingardo, West Chester (FB, BK, BB)

Richard Loewenstine, West Chester (WR)

Harry Robinson, New Carlisle (XC, TF)

Ken Myers, Fremont (FB)

