In a week of close, low-scoring baseball games, the Waverly Tigers have found a way to come out on top.
On Monday night, the Tigers entertained South Webster and recorded a 1-0 victory behind a complete-game pitching effort from Alex Boles, who allowed just two hits and struck out 10 batters.
From the plate, Boles helped his own cause by going 1-3 with a pair of stolen bases. LT Jordan was 1-2, scored the only run and had a stolen base.
“We will take it,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said. “We’ve been on a little skid but we beat a good Webster team. Hats off to Alex and our defense for keeping them off the board.”
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 10-6 overall and 9-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
On Tuesday evening, the Tigers made their first trip of the week to VA Memorial Stadium, in Chillicothe, to square off with the Chillicothe Cavaliers. More strong pitching and timely hitting led to a 4-2 conquest for Waverly.
Quinton Hurd (4-0) pitched six innings for the victory, giving up four hits while striking out five batters. Hunter Hauck logged the final inning and struck out three hitters to collect the save.
From the plate, Jase Hurd led the way by going 3-4 with an inside-the-park home run and 3 RBIs. LT Jordan was 1-4 with a triple, an RBI, and a run. Alex Boles added a run and a stolen base. Ben Nichols finished 2-3, while Quinton Hurd helped his own cause by going 1-2 and scoring a run.
Noble indicated that the Tigers never quit, adding,” Great job by Q (Quinton Hurd) and Hawk (Hunter Hauck) on the hill and big time hits by LT (Jordan) and Jase (Hurd) in crunch time.
Waverly improved to 11-6 overall.
On Thursday evening, the Tigers returned to VA Memorial Stadium and ground out another triumph, defeating the Logan Elm Braves with some sixth inning heroics from Hunter Hauck and Jamison Morton.
With the game tied 2-2 and Waverly up to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, sophomore Hunter Hauck came up with a one-out, standup triple that he sent down the right field line. Junior Jamison Morton stepped to the dish and delivered a single up the middle, sending Hauck home to put the Tigers ahead. Creed Smith had the next single before a double-play on LT Jordan’s at-bat ended the rally.
Hauck, who had entered to relieve starting pitcher Tyler Malone in the fourth inning, just needed to record three more outs to end the game and get the win. He started by getting the first batter on a called strikeout, but issued a full count walk to the second. However, the next two batters hit fly balls to left field, which were secured by Morton to seal the win.
The only other scoring in the game came in the third inning. The Braves got on the scoreboard first in the top half. Gavin Griffey started with a leadoff triple and scored on a single from Nick Coleman. A walk and an error followed. Waverly was able to get Coleman at third base on a fielder’s choice, but Kyle Rine was able to score on another error, putting Logan Elm up 2-0.
The Tigers answered in the bottom of the third inning. Tanner Nichols led off with a single, took second on a passed ball and then scored on a single to right field from Creed Smith, cutting the Logan Elm advantage to one, 2-1. Smith stole second. Then he took third on a passed ball that sent LT Jordan leaping into the air to avoid being hit. Smith slid into third safely ahead of the throw. Jordan followed with a hard grounder that went past the first LEHS first baseman, giving Smith the opportunity to score and knot the game at 2-2.
On the hill, Hauck improved to 3-1 with four innings of work. He gave up two hits and allowed four strikeouts. From the plate, Hauck helped his own cause by going 2-2 with the triple.
Jamison Morton had the game-winning RBI with his 1-3 effort. Smith also went 2-2 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base. Jordan finished 1-4 with an RBI. Alex Boles was 1-3 and Jase Hurd went 1-2. Tanner Nichols was 1-1 with a run.
“I can’t give our pitchers Ty (Tyler Malone) and Hawk (Hunter Hauck) enough credit for pounding the zone tonight,” Noble said.
“Everytime we put Hunter on the mound he comes through. He came in Tuesday night and saved the game on Thursday. He came into the game tonight and got the win. When you pound the zone from the left side and can throw a couple of pitches for strikes, you are going to have pretty good success. He’s been struggling a little bit (at the plate), but he’s a fighter and kept fighting through it. He came in with two big hits for us tonight. That triple was huge for us.”
Noble had praise for Morton as well for providing the game-winning RBI.
“J-Mo (Jamison Morton) had the big hit there to put us up. It was great to see Jamison come up with the game-winner. He has been hitting the ball right at people,” Noble said.
“We’ve played like that most of the year. We haven’t quit. We battle every inning. Our pitchers have done a good job, but then we have been coming up with the big hit. It has been stressful, but it has been good and fun. We feel good. We haven’t really hit on all cylinders as a team yet. We haven’t hit our peak yet and we are excited for when that comes. All we can do is go out, play hard every day and try to do the best that we can. Our arms have been doing a really good job and now our hitting is starting to come around. We are excited.”
Waverly’s Friday evening game at Eastern was rained out. Weather-permitting, the Tigers will play Gallia Academy on Saturday at noon. The Tigers stand at 12-6 overall and 9-3 in the SOC II.
