Although both the boys and girls track and field teams finished in second place at the Southern Ohio Conference meet on May 10 and 12, there were countless top performances and plenty of hardware collected.
WAVERLY
GIRLS
On the girls side of the meet, Waverly (131) finished nine points behind SOC II champion Wheelersburg (140). But seniors Olivia Cisco and Delaney Tackett had the surprising honor of sharing the high-point award.
On the first day of the meet, May 10, Tackett leaped into third place in the high jump with a 4-inch increase on her personal best height, finishing at 5-0.
The 4x800-meter team of Olivia Cisco, Olivia Russell, Olivia Cooper and Hadlee Cisco finished second behind a speedy Webster group. But they still achieved First Team All-SOC II, since South Webster competes in the smaller school division in track. Olivia Cisco also won the 3,200-meter run, while freshman sister Hadlee finished eighth.
Senior Jenna Thompson won an SOC championship in the long jump with a season best distance of 15-feet, 3 3/4-inches to complete that day's results.
On the second day, May 12, Olivia Cisco claimed an SOC championship in the 1,600-meter run with a personal record (PR) time of 5:34.43, while Delaney Tackett had a personal record time and won the championship in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.67. Cisco was second in the 800-meter run with a PR. Tackett was second in the 200-meter dash with a PR, and third in the 100-meter dash with a PR.
Delani Teeters took second in both hurdle races and had personal records in both. Additionally, the 4x100 team of Delani Teeters, Morgan Crabtree, Emma Davis, and Aerian Tackett claimed second with a PR.
Third place went to the 4x200-meter team of Emma Davis, Ari Davis, Jenna Thompson, and Aerian Tackett and the 4x400-meter team of Jenna Thompson, Aerian Tackett, Olivia Russell, and Morgan Crabtree. Both groups had personal records.
Individually, Emma Davis was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR. Morgan Crabtree finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a PR.
Olivia Russell was sixth in the 800-meter run, while Hadlee Cisco was seventh in the 1,600-meter run. Those added two more PRs.
Morgan Crabtree was eighth in the 100-meter dash, while Jenna Thompson was fourth in the 400-meter dash to complete the placements.
In all, First Team SOC II honors went to Oliva Cisco, Olivia Russell, Olivia Cooper, Hadlee Cisco, Jenna Thompson, Delani Teeter, Delaney Tackett. Second Team SOC II awards went to Emma Davis, Ari Davis, Aerian Tackett, and Morgan Crabtree.
When the results were tallied and it was time to announce the awards at Northwest High School for the SOC meet, Tackett and Cisco came to the realization that they were both in contention for the SOC II Girls High Point Award.
When the announcement came, the two laughed and embraced, surrounded by happy teammates.
"We both kind of added it up in our heads and thought we had the same amount of points," said Tackett.
"It was super weird, like out of a movie," added Cisco. "We both just looked at each other at the same time and knew (when the announcer said there had been a tie but hadn't said who yet). We had a feeling, but we weren't 100 percent sure, because obviously something could have happened and you never know. It is so cool since we've grown up together doing the same sport and grown up best friends."
Both seniors generated the most points by doing different events.
"I think it is awesome that Liv is all distance events, and I'm all sprinting events," said Tackett. "It is so cool because we did completely different things and we both came together. It is just such a coincidence we both have the exact same number of points."
Tackett was in four individual events, running the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. Plus, she added high jump to her repertoire this year to help the team fill a scoring void. Cisco was in the three individual distance races 1,600, 800 and 3,200, plus the 4x800-meter relay. Those points are divided by four since there are four runners.
"That makes it even more crazy," said Cisco. "The fact that it evened out with me in a relay."
"Yes, we were in all different events and it evened out exactly," added Tackett.
Both Tackett and Cisco were thrilled and also excited for how their team performed despite not winning the SOC title.
"It's extremely special to both of us," said Cisco. "We all worked extremely hard. We are satisfied with our effort."
"Everyone gave it their all," added Tackett. "We had so many PRs tonight."
WAVERLY
BOYS
On the boys side of the meet, the hosting Northwest Mohawks ran away with the title, amassing 140 points to Waverly's second place finish of 123.
First Team SOC II honors went to Cai Marquez, Aidan Kelly, Caleb Boyer, and Mitch Green, while Second Team SOC II honors went to Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Elijah McCain, Parker Riggs, Caleb Adkins, and Logan Long.
Personal bests for the Tigers at the meet included the following in field events: Logan Long: shot put, 46-feet, 7 inches third; and Parker Riggs, high jump, 5-6, sixth.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Cai Marquez won the race in 42.58 and Carson Kittaka finished in 47.18, as each picked up a new PR.
In the dashes, Aidan Kelly had two PRs, winning the 400-meter dash in 52.05 and taking sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.82. Newcomer Caleb Boyer ran the 100-meter dash in 11.58 seconds and then won the 200-meter dash in 23.42 seconds.
In the distance races, Ty Reisinger and Jack Monroe had personal records in the 800-meter run. Reiseinger finished in 2:06.8 for third, while Jack Monroe followed at 2:11.43 for sixth. Earlier Monroe had a PR in the 1,600-meter run at 4:48.62, while teammate Mitch Green won it in a PR of 4:39.72, beating runner-up Kailan Marshall (4:41.58) of Northwest to the finish line in a sprint.
All of the relay teams also recorded personal records. The 4x800m team of Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Elijah McCain, and Mitch Green finished in 8:42.00 to take second. The 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter team of Elijah McCain, Parker Riggs, Caleb Adkins, and Cai Marquez finished second (47.28) and fourth (1:39.32) respectively. The 4x400m team of Ty Reisinger, Elijah McCain, Parker Riggs and Aidan Kelly finished in 3:40.83 for second.
"After day one and a disqualification, this group banded together and went after it, much like they have all year," said Waverly Head Boys Track Coach Byron Green.
"They have competed every meet, and that's what has gotten us to this point. We hope this leads into the postseason, getting a bus load qualified for regionals. It won't be easy, but this team tends to rise to the occasion."
Green was thrilled to have some new seniors join the ranks. They have played soccer only throughout their high school careers.
"Elijah McCain, Parker Riggs, Caleb Adkins, and as of recently Caleb Boyer, helped tremendously, filling in the relay teams, which always takes bodies," said Green. "Then Caleb Boyer shined in the SOC getting first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash. Hopefully this shows other athletes you can be successful as a multisport athlete!"
Waverly's teams are competing in Division II district competition this week. Results will be published early next week.
