Post-holiday hoops action picked up Monday night in Latham.
In a game that featured plenty of running and scoring, the Western Lady Indians defended their home court and defeated the visiting Eastern Lady Eagles 64-58.
On Tuesday night, Western defended its home court once again against another Pike County opponent. The Piketon Lady Redstreaks made it a close game as well, but ultimately Western won 45-40.
Eastern @ Western
Monday night’s cross county basketball rivalry game between Western and Eastern offered plenty of fast-paced play for fans of both squads.
Despite Eastern’s best attempts to take control, Western was able to hold off multiple comeback bids and secure a six-point victory, 64-58.
In a game of runs, the biggest one may have come right before halftime, serving as a momentum-changer. Western strung together three straight buckets in the last 30 seconds to turn a one-point deficit of 27-26 into a five-point lead, 32-27. Chloe Beekman scored the first bucket, before Taylor Grooms had the next two. Assists from Jordyn Rittenhouse and Kenzi Ferneau helped the cause.
Western pushed the lead to seven early in the third quarter, 41-34, before Eastern cut it down to three, 41-38. With three minutes remaining in the quarter, Western’s Alyssa Marhoover set Chloe Beekman up with an assist. Beekman’s bucket was the start of a 9-0 run by the Lady Indians. Then Kerrigan Marhoover made off with a steal and scored on a fast break. Rittenhouse and Grooms followed with baskets, and by the end of the quarter, Western was up 50-38.
Starting the fourth quarter, Ferneau connected on a three-pointer for Western to increase the lead to 15, 53-38, with seven minutes left in regulation.
The Lady Eagles never gave up, fighting to get back in the game. Eastern responded to Ferneau’s trifecta with an 8-0 run to cut it down to seven, 53-46. EHS senior Abby Cochenour scored inside the arc and then hit from long range. Then freshman teammate Lydia Park hit a second three-pointer for the Eagles. But Eastern couldn’t pull closer.
Eastern scored 12 points over the final five minutes with Addison Cochenour, Cylie Weaver, Abby Cochenour and Kelsey Helphenstine all providing baskets. But Western stayed in front with the combo of Rittenhouse and Ferneau scoring 13, finishing the 64-58 win.
Western coach Mike Jordan was pleased with the way his team has been playing. The Lady Indians have won six of their last seven games.
“The first two games of the season were really rough and I didn’t think we would get to this point. We also played poorly in the preview. Since then, we’ve played well,” said Jordan.
“We couldn’t keep Addison Cochenour off the boards in the first half. Taylor (Grooms) did a really good job on guarding Abby Cochenour. Then Kerrigan Marhoover came in and did an amazing job of guarding Abby. Taylor can’t do it all herself, so we knew one of the freshmen would have to do it. Kerrigan and Breleigh Tackett, two freshmen, are both getting better.”
Addison Cochenour led the Lady Eagles with a double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds while having two steals and three assists. Abby Cochenour followed with 12 points, Cylie Weaver scored 10, and Lydia Park had nine off the bench.
For Western, Kenzie Ferneau led the way with 26 points, while adding three rebounds to go along with a handful of steals and assists.
“Kenzi has stepped up and taken on the point guard role herself in these last few games,” said Jordan. “In the first few games, she shied away from it when it got tense. I had a talk with Kenzi and told her it wasn’t her position, but she needed to do it. She has done well, and will be even better next year.”
Behind Ferneau, Rittenhouse added 14 points, while Alyssa Marhoover had nine and Taylor Grooms had eight.
“Jordyn and Kenzi have been scoring consistently. We can put four three-point shooters on the floor at the same time. Tonight, you didn’t see it with Taylor (Grooms) or Chloe (Beekman), but they can really shoot it, too. Alyssa is doing a better job in the middle with moving and cutting,” said Jordan.
“Our team is really coming together, and it is fun. The girls have gotten some confidence, which they haven’t had in the last two years. I’m excited for them. They haven’t won a lot of games in any sport.”
EHS — 9 18 11 20 — 58
WHS — 15 17 18 14 — 64
EASTERN (58) — Cylie Weaver 3 0 4-4 10, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 2 3-6 9, Addison Cochenour 9 0 0-0 18, Abby Cochenour 3 2 0-2 12, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Park 1 2 1-2 9, Payton Hardin 0 0 0-0 0, Anna Lesh 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 6 8-14 58.
WESTERN (64) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 4 0 6-8 14, Taylor Grooms 4 0 0-0 8, Alyssa Marhoover 4 0 1-1 9, Chloe Beekman 2 0 0-0 4, Kenzi Ferneau 4 5 3-4 26, Kerrigan Marhoover 1 0 1-2 3, Breleigh Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 5 11-15 64.
Piketon @ Western
As often seems to be the case, a basketball game between in-county schools tends to be competitive. The contest between Western and Piketon Tuesday night was no exception. Ultimately, the hosting Lady Indians won 45-40.
Piketon was riding a three-game winning streak coming into Tuesday night’s contest with Western. But a rough third quarter played a factor in the loss for the Lady Redstreaks, as they could only generate four points with Jazz Lamerson and Kennedy Jenkins providing one bucket each.
Piketon had staked a 12-9 lead by the end of the opening quarter with Lamerson providing seven of those points. Western’s only points came from long range, as Jordyn Rittenhouse connected on two three-pointers and Taylor Grooms had the other triple.
Piketon pushed its advantage to four at the half, 25-21, outscoring Western by one in that second quarter, 13-12. Lamerson continued to lead Piketon, scoring six, while Grooms led Western with five points.
Coming out of the break, Western players Kenzi Ferneau and Chloe Beekman were able to crack the scoring column for the first time in the game. Ferneau connected on a pair of three pointers, while Beekman added two buckets and a foul shot. Western outscored Piketon 14-4 in the third quarter to take a 35-29 lead to the fourth.
In the final quarter, Piketon outpaced Western by one point, as the Lady Indians hit enough foul shots to stay ahead. Chloe Beekman also hit from three-point range to help and keep the narrow lead intact. Addison Johnson scored seven of her 11 points for Piketon in the final quarter. But ultimately, Western claimed the 45-40 win.
For Piketon, Lamerson led with 17 points, followed by Johnson with 11 and Natalie Cooper with five.
For Western, it was a balanced attack with Rittenhouse scoring 13, Ferneau adding 11 and Grooms providing 10.
Western improved to 8-4 with the win, while Piketon dropped to 4-7 with the loss. Western will be back in action at home on Monday, Jan. 3 against Franklin Furnace Green at 6 p.m.
PHS — 12 13 4 11 — 40
WHS — 9 12 14 10 — 45
PIKETON (40) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 0 0-0 4, Savannah McNelly 0 1 0-0 3, Addison Johnson 5 0 1-3 11, Jazzlyn Lamerson 8 0 1-3 17, Natalie Cooper 2 0 1-2 5, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Laney Brown 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 1 3-10 40.
WESTERN (45) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 3 2 1-2 13, Taylor Grooms 0 2 4-4 10, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 1-3 3, Chloe Beekman 2 1 1-2 8, Kenzi Ferneau 1 2 3-6 11, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 7 10-17 45.
In other Piketon games ...
Prior to Christmas, Piketon started its win streak by defeating Zane Trace 46-31 on Dec. 16 9 (previously reported in the Dec. 19, 2021 edition of the News Watchman).
Then on Saturday, Dec. 18, the Lady Redstreaks entertained the West Union Lady Dragons and won 62-41.
According to SVC Sports Talk (svcsportstalk.com), Kennedy Jenkins led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jazzlyn Lamerson followed with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals. Addison Johnson added nine points, while Natalie Cooper provided eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Piketon continued its winning ways Wednesday, Dec. 22, at McClain, defeating the hosting Lady Tigers 51-35.
In the victory, Lamerson surpassed the 20-point mark, finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. According to SVC Sports Talk, Natalie Cooper had a double-double, scoring 10 while pulling down 11 rebounds. She also added four blocked shots. Kennedy Jenkins scored nine points, while Addison Johnson had six points and six assists.
Piketon’s final game of the calendar year was played Thursday evening, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. Then it will be back to Scioto Valley Conference play on Jan. 4 at Paint Valley.
