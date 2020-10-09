Back in action Thursday evening on the road, the Waverly Lady Tigers made the night a clean sweep at Valley.
Starting the night with junior varsity volleyball action, the Lady Tigers won 2-0 by scores of 28-26 and 25-12. Haleigh Stangle served 10 points in a row to lead the way for Waverly.
Then the varsity team followed with a 3-0 victory by scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-16. Statistics follow for the varsity Lady Tigers.
Kills: Carli Knight 13, Kelli Stewart 9, Sarah Thompson 7, Annie Silcott 6, Delaney Tackett 3, and Abbie Marshall 2.
Assists: Abbie Marshall 30; 2 assists each for Delaney Tackett, Annie Silcott and Kelli Stewart; and 1 each for Sarah Thompson and Izzy Smith.
Digs: Carli Knight 11, Kellie Stewart 10, Abbie Marshall 7, Annie Silcott 6, Sarah Thompson 4, Delaney Tackett 2, Trista Howard 2, Hannah Snyder 1,
Blocks: Sarah Thompson 6, Delaney Tackett 2, Kelli Stewart 1.
With that victory, the Lady Tigers improved to 7-5 overall and 6-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II action. They will complete the regular season with a home match versus South Webster on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. On Monday, Oct. 12, they head to Eastern before returning home to take on Oak Hill Tuesday, Oct. 13. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Lady Tigers will go to Northwest. They return home to complete the regular season with a match against Eastern on Thursday, Oct. 15, followed by a home match on Saturday versus Wheelersburg at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.