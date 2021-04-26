It was wet and rainy, as weather shortened game two of the Zach Farmer Classic between Wellston and Piketon. The Redstreaks fell to the Golden Rockets 9-4 in five innings, as they split the annual Zach Farmer Classic after a win in game one against McClain.
“With the rain, it does add a different element. and at the end of the day we were playing the same game as they were,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. Wellston took a 1-0 lead in a two-out single in the top of the first. They later took a 2-0 lead after an error.
In the bottom half of the frame after the first three batters reached base for the Redstreaks, Roger Woodruff drew a walk and Johnny Burton scored making it 2-1. Chase Carson then scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 2-2 after the first inning.
Wellston scored on a double to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the second. The Rockets then later scored on a two-out single that scored two more runs making it 5-2. Wellston would then score two more runs, taking a 7-2 lead after another two-out double, before the runner was thrown out at third to end the inning.
“Nine runs, and five of them earned, so just take away the earned runs, and it’s a different ball game” mentioned Teeters.
Piketon threatened with runners on base in the bottom half, but they were left stranded. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Easton Lansing tripled and scored Chase Carson, as the Redstreaks cut the Rocket lead to 7-3. Roger Woodruff then collected an RBI fielder’s choice as Lansing scored making it 7-4.
In the fifth, Wellston scored the final runs of the game on an error that made it 9-4. Piketon couldn’t get anything going in the bottom half, as they stranded a runner before the game was called shortly after due to weather.
At the plate, Chase Carson was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and two runs scored. Easton Lansing tripled while going 2-for-3 at the dish with an RBI. Johnny Burton was 2-for-3 with two singles. Roger Woodruff and Logan Maynard each collected an RBI. Jake Thornsberry singled and stole a base.
Piketon looked to bounce back on Monday, as they traveled to Williamsport to take on Westfall.
