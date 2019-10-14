Waverly Football Statistics vs. Valley - Friday, Oct. 9, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 19-149, 3 TDs; Hunter Ward 3-87, 1 TD; Savannah Johnson 2-3; Dawson Shoemaker 2-2.
Passing: Haydn' Shanks 9-for-12 for 100 yards, 3 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Penn Morrison 4-50, 2 TDs; Will Futhey 2-39, 1 TD; Phoenix Wolf 2-7; Payton Shoemaker 1-4.
Total Offense Yards: 335
Kickoff Returns: Alex Boles 1-10; Phoenix Wolf 1-0.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 8-for-473 for an average of 59.1 yards per kick with 7 touchbacks.
Tackles: Dawson Shoemaker 5.5, Penn Morrison 5, Zeke Brown 4.5, J.T. Barnett 3, Mark Stulley 3, Dakota Swepston 2, Payton Shoemaker 2, Anthony Wagner 2, Spencer Pollard 2, Caden Arrowood 1, Trey Brushart 1, Cai Marquez 1, Michael Davis 1, Ty Evans 0.5, Dylan Smith 0.5, Brady Anderson 0.5, Wyatt Crabtree 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Zeke Brown 2-4, J.T. Barnett 1-3, Dakota Swepston 1-3, Spencer Pollard 1-3, Dawson Shoemaker 1-2, Dylan Smith 0.5-1, Brady Anderson 0.5-0.
Pass deflections: Mark Stulley 3, Penn Morrison 2, J.T. Barnett 1.
Blocked Kick: Dakota Swepston 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 3 TDs for 18 points; Penn Morrison - 2 TDs for 12 pointsl Grayson Diener - 6 PAT kicks and 1 field goal for 9 points; Will Futhey - 1 TD for 6 points; Hunter Ward - 1 TD for 6 points.
Waverly Football Statistical Totals - 7 Weeks
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 168-1,495, 19 TDs; Hunter Ward 12-118, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 8-35; Jaxson Poe 10-29; Trey Brushart 2-7; Brady Anderson 2-3; Alex Boles 1-0.
Passing: Haydn' Shanks 74-for-118 for 1,120 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT; Wade Futhey 16-for-34 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 24-553, 9 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 28-306, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 9-116, 2 TDs; Mark Stulley 14-100, 1 TD; Zeke Brown 8-66; Payton Shoemaker 5-57; Grayson Diener 1-30, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 1-5.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 7-63; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6; Grayson Diener 1-3.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 10-244, Grayson Diener 9-196, Mark Stulley 1-19, Dakota Swepston 1-11, Alex Boles 1-10, Will Futhey 1-5, Zeke Brown 1-4.
Punting (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 11-366 for an average of 33.2 yards per punt with a long of 47 yards.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 44-25,24 for an average of 57.4 yards per kick with 31 touchbacks.
Tackles: J.T. Barnett 47.5, Zeke Brown 33.5, Wyatt Crabtree 33, Payton Shoemaker 31, Will Futhey 23.5, Dakota Swepston 20, Mark Stulley 17.5, Jaxson Poe 15.5, Penn Morrison 14, Grayson Diener 13, Michael Davis 11, Cai Marquez 10, Spencer Pollard 7.5, Whyatt Ward 7, Kenny Cydrus 6, Hunter Ward 5.5, Brandon McGuin 5.5, Dawson Shoemaker 5, Anthony Wagner 4, Phoenix Wolf 2, Alex Boles 2, Caden Arrowood 1, Trey Brushart 1, Jake Taylor 1, Ty Evans 1, Andrew Welch 0.5, Dylan Smith 0.5, Brady Anderson 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 12.5-52, Jaxson Poe 8.5-38, Wyatt Crabtree 6-19, Dakota Swepston 6-18, Zeke Brown 5.5-21, Spencer Pollard 3-8, Mark Stulley 2.5-17, Anthony Wagner 2.5-12, Payton Shoemaker 2.5-6, Whyatt Ward 2.5-5, Dawson Shoemaker 2.5-9, Brandon McGuin 2-5, Hunter Ward 1-7, Kenny Cydrus 1-1, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Cai Marquez 0.5-3, Dylan Smith 0.5-1, Brady Anderson 0.5-0.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3.5-29, Anthony Wagner 1.5-7, Zeke Brown 1-10, Jaxson Poe 1-6, Wyatt Crabtree 1-5, Brandon McGuin 1-2, Dakota Swepston 0.5-5, Dawson Shoemaker 0.5-4
Blocked Kicks: Dakota Swepston 1.
Forced Fumbles: Penn Morrison 1.
Fumble Recoveries: J.T. Barnett 2, Mark Stulley 1-TD, Whyatt Ward 1, Spencer Pollard 1.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Payton Shoemaker 3-51, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 3-14; Zeke Brown 1-50; Will Futhey 1-0.
Pass deflections: Mark Stulley 4, Penn Morrison 4, Payton Shoemaker 3, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Zeke Brown 1, Grayson Diener 1, Cai Marquez 1, Will Futhey 1.
Safeties: Jaxson Poe 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 20 TDs and a conversion rush for 122 points; Will Futhey - 9 TDs for 54 points; Grayson Diener - 1 TD, 3 FGs, and 31 point-after kicks for 46 points; Mark Stulley - 2 TDs for 12 points; Penn Morrison - 2 TDs for 12 points; Phoenix Wolf - 1 TD for 6 points; Hunter Ward - 1 TD for 6 points; Jaxson Poe - 1 safety for 2 points.
