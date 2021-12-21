A 26-point second quarter helped the Western Lady Indians to cruise to a big 61-28 triumph at Sciotoville East Monday evening in girls basketball play.
Western had built a 13-6 advantage after the opening quarter with senior Chloe Beekman producing six points to lead the scoring charge, while Taylor Grooms hit a trifecta, and Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse each had a bucket.
The closeness of the contest disappeared in the second quarter with Rittenhouse and Ferneau combining for 20 of the 26 points produced by Western. Rittenhouse generated 13 points to lead the charge, followed by Ferneau with 10, while Macie Colburn, Grooms and Beekman added two points each. At the break, Western was ahead 42-16.
Coming out of the locker room after halftime, Western spread the ball around, as five different players accounted for 18 points. Alyssa Marhoover contributed her first basket, while Rittenhouse Ferneau, Beekman and Grooms added to their totals, making the lead 60-24.
Western freshman Breleigh Tackett added a free throw for Western’s final point in the fourth quarter, making the final score 61-28.
In the win, Rittenhouse led Western with 19 points, followed by Ferneau with 18 and Beekman with 12. East’s Felicia Smith finished with 12 to lead her team.
With the victory, the Lady Indians improve to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
Western is off until after Christmas. The Lady Indians will host Eastern on Monday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m., followed by a home game against Piketon on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.
WHS — 13 26 18 1 — 61
EHS — 7 9 8 4 — 28
WESTERN (61) — Breleigh Tackett 0 0 1-3 1, Sophie Rhoades 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 6 2 1-2 19, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Grooms 2 1 0-0 7, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 0-0 2, Arieanna Teed 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Beekman 5 0 2-2 12, Kenzi Ferneau 9 0 0-0 18, Macie Colburn 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 24 3 4-7 61.
EAST (28) — Elle Enz 1 1 2-2 7, Baylee Guido 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fitzgerald 0 0 0-0 0, Journey Pelfrey 1 0 0-0 2, Peyton Johnson 0 0 2-2 2, Felicia Smith 5 0 2-5 12, Sydnee O’Connor 1 0 3-4 5, TOTALS 8 1 9-13 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.