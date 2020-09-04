It was a dominant way to open Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The Waverly Tigers roared to a quick start to defeat Portsmouth West 49-13 in a battle to open the SOC II.
Waverly finished with 12 first downs, while the Senators had 10. But that didn’t tell the whole tale.
Statistically, the Tigers piled up 294 yards of offense with 267 of those yards coming through the air. Senior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks was 12-for-18 for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Backup Wade Futhey finished 3-for-5 with 57 yards and a touchdown, completing that touchdown pass to his brother Will. Phoenix Wolf and Will Futhey led with 80 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns for each. Junior Penn Morrison caught a touchdown pass and also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Defensively, the Tigers had 22 different players record tackles and sacked West’s quarterback on six different occasions.
The Tigers will head to Valley for their first road game of the year next week.
* * *
Senators. 0 0 7 6 — 13
Tigers...... 21 28 0 0 — 49
Scoring Summary:
1st 09:52 WAVERLY — Mark Stulley 52 yd punt return (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 7-0
04:30 WAVERLY — Penn Morrison 14 yd pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 14-0
02:44 WAVERLY — Will Futhey 45 yd pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 21-0
2nd 11:08 WAVERLY — Phoenix Wolf 5 yd pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 28-0
04:17 WAVERLY — Phoenix Wolf 43 yd pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 35-0
04:09 WAVERLY — Penn Morrison 36 yd interception return (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 42-0
00:08 WAVERLY — Will Futhey 21 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 49-0
3rd 07:24 PW — Luke Bradford 66 yd pass from Mitchell Irwin (C Hazelbaker kick), Tigers 49-7
4th 01:05 PW — Trevor Fike 19 yd pass from Quinton Hurd (Quinton Hurd rush failed), Tigers 49-13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.