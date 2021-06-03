Having the opportunity to be in the first class of softball players at Hocking College, Waverly senior Emma Bellaw recently made her college decision official.
The Hocking College Hawks will be taking the field for the first time as a junior college program, sanctioned by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for the 2022 spring season.
Hocking College has hired its head softball coach, Kevin Lewis, who was busy recruiting players for his new team this past spring.
“It is a brand new program. I’m from Michigan. I applied for the job and got it. I coached a JUCO school up there,” explained Lewis.
“I decided it would be a really good opportunity career-wise to be able to say that you started up a collegiate program. The school is going to build a new facility for us on campus. We already have 16 girls signed — 16 solid ball players that I’m really excited about. I’m still looking for a pitcher.”
Lewis is excited about the possibilities for Bellaw as one of the new players for the foundation for his program.
“I recruited Emma for middle infield. She is a utility player. She can also play first base and catcher,” said Lewis. “But what attracted me most was her middle infield play and her hitting. Anytime you get a player like Emma, you are super excited to get her on campus and start working with her. All-around, she is a very good player who will help us out right off the bat.”
Bellaw said she was most comfortable playing in the middle infield. She is looking forward to continuing her sport as a college athlete.
“I’ve been playing since I was four. Hitting is what I really enjoy doing. I have worked at it so much,” said Bellaw.
“I think it will be cool to be one of the first players (at Hocking) and help to start the program. I have loved playing at Waverly. I’m really going to miss playing here. I will miss all of the girls I’ve played with over the past four years. We are not just a softball team here. We are a family. I love that about this program.”
Her high school coach, Scott Hayes, will miss her, as he will all of the seniors. But he is thrilled Bellaw is going to continue playing.
“I’m delighted for her to have this opportunity to begin with. As recently as three weeks ago, she had no idea what she was going to do. Emma was ready to sign on the dotted line with the Marines. All of the colleges that had contacted me about her were six to eight hours away, and she didn’t want to go that far from home,” said Hayes.
“The day before she signed with the Marines, Coach Lewis contacted me and told me he wanted to watch her play. I texted her and told her, ‘Hocking College is close, and it has what you want, so maybe you want to take a look at it.’ She put the Marines decision on hold. She’s very happy with this decision, and I’m happy for her. She’s earned it and deserves it.”
Hayes shared some of Bellaw’s season and career statistics. Bellaw finishes with a batting average of .382 and is the school record holder for career home runs with 11. She also has scored 77 runs, produced 54 RBIs and 20 doubles. Additionally, Bellaw is tied for the season home run record with current player Abbie Marshall and graduate Ashley Grow.
“Emma is a three-hole hitter and versatile infielder. Emma has a tremendous glove. I don’t think she’s made an error all season,” said Hayes.
“She is a consummate team player whether we need her to catch or play middle infield. She moved to first base in the middle of the season, because that was where we needed her to play. Emma came in the last two winters and worked on pitching, because that is what we needed, even though she is not a pitcher. It didn’t matter what we needed. She was willing to do it. Emma always puts her teammates first. She is a great teammate.”
When Hayes moved to Waverly prior to the start of the fall 2016 season, Bellaw was one of the first athletes he met.
“Emma has the unique position of being the only softball player who also played football for me. When I moved here in 2016, she played on the eighth grade football team. She was with the very first group of kids I met when I brought (stepsons) Easton (Wolf) and Phoenix (Wolf) over (to Waverly). Emma was at the first practice,” said Hayes.
“I can’t say enough great things about Emma. We will miss her here as a cornerstone for our program. I am so excited to see what she does next. I’ve been so blessed in this program with the kids who have come through here. We are so lucky to have quality people, parents and families, who have just made my job so easy. I feel lucky to be around these girls every day.”
Bellaw said she plans to major in Criminal Justice at Hocking College.
