Date;Location/Opponent;Time

3/29;New Boston;4:30

3/30;@ West;5:00

4/1;@ Notre Dame;5:00

4/5;Clay;4:30

4/6;@ East;5:00

4/12;@ Minford;5:00

4/13;@ Wheelersburg;5:00

4/14;Jackson;4:30

4/15;West;5:00

4/20;@ Valley;4:30

4/22;Portsmouth;5:00

4/26;Minford;5:00

4/27;Valley;4:30

4/28;@ Hillsboro;5:30

4/29;Wheelersburg;5:00

*5/3;SOC tourney @ Ports.

*5/10;SOC tourney @ Ports.

*5/17;District tourney;TBA

5/28-5/29;State @ Mason

* Week of

