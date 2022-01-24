WAVERLY — Back on Dec. 10, the Minford Falcons gave the Waverly Tigers their first and only league basketball loss, 64-58.
Since that time, Waverly has stayed perfect in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, setting up for a rematch with the Falcons on Friday, Jan. 21.
In a defensive battle that lived up to its billing, the Tigers trailed throughout Friday's game until they made the plays to come from behind and take a 48-44 win over the visiting Falcons. Waverly improved to 12-3 overall and 10-1 in the SOC II with the triumph.
Results from that night's SOC II slate of games saw the Tigers take a two-game lead in the race for the conference crown, as the Falcons dropped to 11-3 overall and 7-3. On that same night, the Valley Indians lost to South Webster 52-50, which put the Indians with three league losses for the season as well. Waverly and Valley will play each other again on Feb. 11.
In Friday night's war with Minford, physical play was the norm. Minford scored right after the tip and led throughout the opening quarter with the largest lead being six points. At the end of the frame, it was Minford leading 14-9 over the hosting Tigers.
In the second quarter, the Tigers fought back to tie the game at 18-18 and 20-20. Ultimately, the Falcons took a 27-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. For the Tigers, Trey Robertson and Will Futhey accounted for 21 of the 26 in the first half, with Braylon Robertson providing a three-pointer and Penn Morrison adding a bucket in the second quarter.
The Falcons worked to fly ahead again in the third quarter, outgaining the Tigers 11-6. Waverly's Mark Stulley had a free throw and a three-pointer, while Will Futhey had another bucket. At the end of the frame, the Falcons had pushed their advantage to 38-32, forcing the Tigers to make a momentous comeback in the fourth quarter.
Minford continued to hold a four-point lead of 44-40 with 2:25 to go. The Tigers took their first lead of 46-44 with 32 seconds left. The Falcons took a timeout with 5.2 to go and looked to score. Instead Will Futhey stole the inbound pass and fired to Hudson Kelly for a buzzer beater for the 48-44 win.
Offensively, Trey Robertson finished with 19 points, six assists, seven rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Will Futhey added 16 points and 14 rebounds. Mark Stulley had four points, five assists and two steals. Penn Morrison had two points and three rebounds. Braylon Robertson scored three points, while Hudson Kelly had four.
For the Falcons, Trenton Zimmerman led the way with 15 points, followed by Adam Crank with nine and Myles Montgomery with eight.
On Saturday afternoon, it was back to work for the Tigers as they took on the Oak Hill Oaks in a make-up game at home, winning 66-27.
Will Futhey led the Tigers with a monstrous opening quarter, starting with a three-pointer before adding four more buckets and a free throw to account for 12 of his team's 21. Wade Futhey, Trey Robertson and Mark Stulley added three points each. Oak Hill managed four points against the Waverly defense.
The second quarter saw Trey Robertson take off connecting on four three-pointers, while adding two foul shots and a bucket to account for 16 of Waverly's 27 points. Will Futhey added seven more points to his total, while Penn Morrison and Hudson Kelly each had a basket. At the half, Waverly was up 48-11 at the break.
Waverly scored six points in the third quarter with Will Futhey, Wade Futhey and Kelly each adding two points. In the fourth quarter, Braylon Robertson and Peyton Harris each hit three-pointers, while Trey Robertson, Stulley and Morrison had one bucket each.
In the 66-27 win, Trey Robertson and Will Futhey each produced double-doubles of 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers, as well as two steals each. Mark Stulley added five points and seven assists, while Wade Futhey had five points and four rebounds. Braylon Robertson had three points, three assists and two rebounds. Kelly had four points and two steals. Morrison also had four points, while Harris provided three points.
The Tigers (12-3, 10-1 SOC II) will travel to South Webster Tuesday evening and then head to Miami Trace on Saturday evening.
Paul Boggs of the Portsmouth Daily Times contributed to this report.
BOX SCORES:
Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
Waverly 48 vs. Minford 44
MHS - 14 12 11 6 - 44
WHS - 9 17 6 16 - 48
MINFORD (44) — Zimmerman 7 0 1-3 15, Hannah 0 0 0-0 0, Crank 0 3 0-0 9, Montgomery 4 0 0-0 8, Parker 3 0 2-2 8, Connally 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 16 3 3-5 44.
WAVERLY (48) — Mark Stulley 0 1 1-2 4, Hudson Kelly 2 0 0-0 4, Trey Robertson 7 1 2-2 19, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Braylon Robertson 0 1 0-0 3, Penn Morrison 1 0 0-2 2, Will Futhey 8 0 0-1 16, TOTALS 18 3 3-7 38.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Waverly 66 vs. Oak Hill 27
OHHS - 4 7 4 12 - 27
WHS - 21 27 6 12 - 66
OAK HILL (27) — G. McKinniss 0 0 0-0 0, C. Clark 0 0 0-0 0, B. Howell 0 1 3-4 6, K. Kimzel 1 0 0-0 2, A. Hall 3 0 0-0 6, G. Howell 2 0 0-0 4, M. Davis 0 0 0-0 0, R. Michael 3 1 0-0 9, TOTALS 9 2 3-4 27.
WAVERLY (66) — Mark Stulley 2 0 1-2 5, Hudson Kelly 2 0 0-0 4, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 3 4 3-4 21, Wade Futhey 1 1 0-1 5, Braylon Robertson 0 1 0-0 3, Penn Morrison 2 0 0-0 4, Will Futhey 6 2 3-6 21, Peyton Harris 0 1 0-0 3, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 9 7-13 66.
