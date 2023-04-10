Two track meets with varying weather conditions were in order for the first full week of the month of April.
The Piketon High School track teams competed at their home invitational on Tuesday, April 4 under sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Then on Thursday evening at Southeastern’s R.L. Davisson Invitational, overcast conditions and cooler temperatures prevailed.
The following sections include placements from both of those meets. Piketon was back in action at Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational on Tuesday evening. The teams are scheduled to head to Paint Valley Thursday night.
PIKETON INVITE
Wheelersburg captured the boys (110.5) and girls (118) team titles. Paint Valley was the runner-up on the boys side with 74.5 points, while Leesburg Fairfield was the runner-up on the girls side with 68 points.
The Redstreaks (44.5) and the Lady Redstreaks (35.5) both secured eighth overall in their own meet.
Piketon senior thrower Alan Austin, who finished seventh in the discus competition at the state track and field meet one season ago, continued his strong start.
In front of the home crowd, Austin surpassed his season high of 174-feet, 4-inches with a throw of 178-8 to win the discus competition by more than 30 feet. He landed third in the shot put with a season best heave of 45-11.
In relays for the Redstreaks, the 4x800-meter relay team of Mason Thacker, Landon Beekman, Nate Waddell and Braydon Leeth finished fifth in 10:03.99, improving upon their seeded time of 10:14.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Andrew Leeth, Luke Gullion, Nathaniel Shrum and Jeremy Williams took sixth clocking in at 1:44.61. The 4x400-meter crew of Grayson Klinker, Hayden Klinker, Josh Richmond and Mason Thacker finished sixth with a time of 3:58.15. The 4x100-meter group of Dylan Leeth, Luke Gullion, Nathaniel Shrum and Wyatt Savage finished eighth checking in at 49.86.
Individually, Grayson Klinker was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.89 seconds) and moved up to third in the 300-meter hurdles in a season best time of 44.18. Josh Richmond was eighth in the 400-meter dash finishing in 59.77 seconds. Mason Thacker shaved nearly 12 seconds off his seeded time in the 800-meter run, finishing third in 2:15.39. Nathan Waddell entered the high jump competition and cleared 4-10 to tie for seventh place.
For the Lady Redstreaks, junior Ali Taylor and senior Olivia MacCrae led the way individually. Taylor scored 16.5 points for her team. She started the night by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 17.77 seconds. Then she cleared 4-4 for the first time this season in the high jump to tie for third. Taylor also landed eighth in the long jump with a leap of 13-5 . She just missed placing in the discus competition, landing ninth at 83-4.
Olivia MacCrae generated 12 points, finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 14.32 seconds. She finished second in the pole vault competition, clearing 7-0 after being seeded at 5-6.
Senior distance runner Kenzie Mays was eighth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:35.13 and later finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run clocking in at 14:42.21.
The only relay placement came from the 4x200-meter relay team of Shaelynn Tolliver, Maggie Armstrong, Olivia Farmer and Kenzie Mays. That group finished eighth in 2:16.88.
SOUTHEASTERNINVITE
At Southeastern on Thursday night, 20 teams scored on the boys side of the meet with Zane Trace taking the win (87.2) and Washington Court House ending as the runner-up (75). Piketon finished 13th on the boys side of the meet with 21 points.
Alan Austin continued his dominant start to his senior throwing campaign, winning the discus with a throw of 176-8, just 17 inches off the meet record. He secured fourth in the shot put with a throw of 48-3, improving on his seeded mark of 45.
The individual running placements belonged to Grayson Klinker, finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.04 seconds), and did the same in the 300-meter hurdles (45.38).
The 4x800-meter team of Mason Thacker, Landon Beekman, Nathan Waddell and Braydon Leeth finished fifth in a time of 10:03.99 for the lone relay placement.
On the girls side of the meet, Washington Court House took the title with 100.5 points, while McClain was runner-up with 97 points.
Once again, Ali Taylor and Olivia MacCrae led the way for Piketon, which finished 15th with 6.5 points. Taylor finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.14) and sixth in the high jump at 4-4. MacCrae cleared 7-0 in the pole vault to finish eighth.
