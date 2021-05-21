In a sectional final battle between two strong Division II baseball programs, it came down to the very last out Thursday night at Tigertown.
Waverly had the game-tying and game-winning runs on base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. With the top of the lineup coming to the plate in freshman L.T. Jordan, the Tigers had hope. Jordan took a swing and drove the ball to shallow center field, but Unioto’s Micah Giese played hero for his team, making a diving catch to seal a 2-1 win.
“You hate to see it go this way. They ended up with one more run than we did. But you can’t be more proud of this bunch for battling all year. They set the regular season win record at 22. They are a very special group,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “We can’t take anything away from them. That was a battle and a war out there. A guy makes a diving catch to save the game for them. It was a great baseball game. You will have days like this. We have to keep our heads up.”
Waverly had taken the early lead in the sectional game. Facing Unioto’s ace, Cam DeBord, junior J.T. Barnett provided his team with some confidence early in the game, generating a two-out double in the very first inning.
The Tigers struck in the next inning. Weston Roop led off, hitting a grounder to third base. It was fielded by Braxton Platt. With Roop sprinting down the line, Platt’s throw sailed high, allowing Roop to go to second on the error. Senior Haydn’ Shanks, the designated hitter, stepped to the plate next and was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. Cristian Mossbarger, playing center field, subbed in as a pinch runner for Shanks. After Dawson Shoemaker went down on strikes, freshman Jase Hurd stepped to the plate, delivering the biggest hit of the game thus far, doubling to send Roop home for a 1-0 lead. Mossbarger slid safely into third ahead of the throw. DeBord didn’t allow another base runner, recording two more strikeouts to get out of the inning.
In the very next inning, Waverly appeared to have an opportunity to play add-on after Alex Boles led off with a single to left field and took second when the ball got past the left fielder. J.T. Barnett followed with a fielder’s choice on a grounder back to DeBord. But DeBord fired to third, getting the ball there in time so Braxton Platt could put a tag on Boles, as he slid into the base. Barnett still managed to move into scoring position, taking second on a bad pickoff throw from DeBord and moving to third on a passed ball. But a flyout and a strikeout left Barnett stranded at third.
Waverly sophomore pitcher Alex Boles and the Tiger defense had been able to keep the Shermans from doing any damage offensively through the first four innings. Boles had given up just two hits and walked one, while recording five strikeouts.
In the top of the fifth, Unioto’s Leeth blasted a ball to deep left field, but Peyton Harris was able to run over and secure the catch in front of the fence for the first out. The next batter, Andrew Griffin, sent the ball the same direction but along the third base line. Harris tried to get to it, but couldn’t, resulting in a double for Griffin. The next batter hit a high fly ball to shallow right field, which was secured by Shoemaker for the second out. A walk followed, putting two runners on base. Cam DeBord hit into what looked like was going to be an out, but the Tigers suffered an error, allowing Griffin to score and tie the game at 1-1. A fly ball to Mossbarger in center field for the third out prevented Unioto from doing any more damage. At the plate, the Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the fifth.
Waverly’s defense made it through the top of the sixth without giving up a run, despite having the leadoff batter reach base. Senior Derek Eblin came up with a one-out single in the bottom of the half. Eblin was out at second when Roop hit into a fielder’s choice. Roop became the third out when he was caught in a rundown after a pickoff attempt by DeBord.
Throughout the regular season, the Shermans had shown the ability to score runs in bunches, leading them to a shared Scioto Valley Conference baseball title with the Westfall Mustangs. The Shermans threatened to score multiple runs in the top of the seventh; but with their strong defense, the Tigers limited the damage to one run.
Griffin led off the top of the seventh with a single before the next batter, Landyn Patterson, was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second with no outs. A double steal moved the two Shermans into scoring position. At that point, Waverly coach Jeff Noble opted to bring Weston Roop in from third to pitch in relief. The top of the order came up, and Griese delivered a single to center field, plating Griffin to give the Shermans their first lead of 2-1. Ashton Crace, running for Patterson, looked to be going home as well, but a strong throw from Boles in center field to J.T. Barnett at the plate prevented that from happening.
Roop was able to get the next batter, Cam DeBord, on strikes for the first out. Carson DeBord followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice. The Tigers caught Crace in a rundown between third and home, resulting in a second out. Then a groundout to L.T. Jordan at shortstop became the third out.
Needing at least one run to keep the game going, the Tigers came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ben Flanders entered the lineup and worked a leadoff walk. Shoemaker followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice that saw Flanders out at second. Jase Hurd followed by drawing a walk to put runners at first and second before Harris went down on strikes. L.T. Jordan stepped to the plate and provided a hit that looked like it might fall in shallow center field, but Geise made the diving stab for the final out, giving the 2-1 win to the Shermans.
Offensively for the Tigers, Jase Hurd led by going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. J.T. Barnett was 1-for-3 with his double, while Eblin and Boles each went 1-for-3. Boles pitched six innings and took the loss. He gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits, while striking out six batters, walking two and hitting one.
Unioto was led by Andrew Griffin, who was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Giese was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Platt was 1-for-3. Cam DeBord ran his pitching record to 8-0 with the complete game win. He gave up one unearned run on five hits, while striking out 10 batters, walking one and hitting two. The Shermans will advance to the district semifinal game at top seeded Miami Trace on Monday.
Waverly’s season ends with an overall record of 23-6. The Tigers also wrapped up Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with a 13-3 record.
“We have a great senior-led baseball team, and those seniors will move on and be successful no matter what they do. For those seniors, we have a few going off to college,” said Noble. Derek Elbin (Morehead) and Weston Roop (Frederick CC) will move on to play college baseball, while Ben Flanders is going to play college golf (Shawnee). Noble said Haydn’ Shanks is still undecided.
“All four of them are going to do something special with whatever they do. They have set the tone for years to come by setting the regular season win record. Hats off to Derek Eblin, Ben Flanders, Weston Roop and Haydn Shanks!”
The Tigers will return plenty, but they will need to fill huge voids left by the departing senior class, especially since Eblin, Flanders and Roop handled a lot of pitching duties.
“The future is bright for us. You have to put in the work and you have to want to get better,” said Noble. “These guys have a good offseason program. We expect them to work hard and get better. The youngsters will be back and will get back to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.