In a big time basketball game with massive Southern Ohio Conference Division II implications, the Waverly Tigers kept themselves in the league title hunt by going into Jackson County and coming away with a 58-53 conquest over Oak Hill Friday night.
Coming into the week, the Tigers, the Oaks, and the Wheelersburg Pirates were all tied for the lead in the SOC II race. That changed Tuesday night when the Oaks went to Wheelersburg and lost to the hosting Pirates by a score of 56-49. That meant the Oaks needed to get a win over the Tigers to keep themselves in the conversation, but the Tigers had other ideas. Waverly’s win pushes the Oaks two games out of the lead, but keeps the Tigers tied with the Wheelersburg Pirates at the top of the standings.
In order to get the win at Oak Hill, the Tigers had to get the lead late in the game, which can be a tall task against the Oak Hill. The Oaks’ strategy involves keeping the score low, gaining the lead, and maintaining it the rest of the way by keeping the ball in their possession. Waverly also had to overcome the memories of a 46-29 defeat by the Oaks in the first meeting of the season back on Dec. 13.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle as the two teams traded buckets and leads. By the end, it was all tied at 16. Waverly was doing a good job of going inside to the trio of Tanner Smallwood, Zeke Brown and Will Futhey, who combined to score 12 of the 16 points.
Waverly had denied the Oaks powerful post-player, Chase Hammond, from any points in the opening quarter. But Hammond led the charge for his team in the second, generating nine of their 18 points. He helped the Oaks get up to a 28-20 advantage midway through that eight-minute stretch. Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson delivered a three-point shot to slow the run, as the Tigers worked to cut the lead back to three, 30-27. But Oak Hill scored the final four points of the half to go up 34-27.
Coming out of the break, the Tigers made themselves hard to defend and applied strong defense. By outscoring the Oaks 13-6, they brought the game to a 40-40 tie by the end of the quarter. Hammond had four of Oak Hill’s six points, including the only field goal. The only other points came from Drew Hanning on the line. For Waverly, Robertson had a pair of buckets to lead the charge. Brown, Smallwood and Futhey each had one, and Michael Goodman had a three-pointer.
With the momentum shifting in Waverly’s favor, the Tigers moved ahead to start the fourth quarter and stayed in control. Hammond did his best to keep the Oaks within striking distance, generating 10 of the 13 points in that final quarter. But the Tigers remained ahead, as Smallwood nearly offset the points Hammond scored. Smallwood scored three times in the paint for his first six points and then went 3-for-4 on the line in the final minute to help put away the 58-53 win.
Waverly’s balanced scoring saw Smallwood lead the way with 19 points, followed by Brown with 14, Robertson with 13, Futhey with nine and Goodman with three.
Hammond led Oak Hill by scoring 23 of the 53 points. Drew Hanning was the only other Oak to reach double figures with 11 points.
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 14-3 overall and 11-1 in the SOC II. The road ahead doesn’t get any easier. Waverly will return to Jackson County on Saturday evening to take on the Ironmen in a non-league battle, which will have implications for the upcoming tournament seeding. Then the Tigers will go to Eastern Tuesday evening before returning home to face the Wheelersburg Pirates for a game that will give the winner a one-game lead in the league race.
