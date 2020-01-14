Falling behind in the first quarter, the Waverly Lady Tigers couldn’t make a comeback at South Webster, falling 47-35.
“We didn’t do a good enough job attacking their zone on a consistent basis. When we did penetrate and attack their gaps, we got great looks,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
“Defensively, our rotations needed to be better, and we compounded the problem by allowing too many second chance points. For us to be successful, our defense has to be a lot better than it was tonight.”
In the opening quarter, South Webster’s Bri Claxon scored 12 of her team’s 14 points. Waverly had a three-pointer by Delaney Tackett, Sarah Thompson and Kelli Stewart had a bucket, and Lydia Brown and Raelynn Dale each split a pair of free throws. Waverly was behind 14-9.
South Webster increased the lead by outscoring Waverly 10-8 in the second quarter. Stewart led the Lady Tigers with two buckets, while Thompson and Paige Carter each had a basket. The Lady Jeeps led 24-17 at the half.
Carter led the way for Waverly in the third quarter, scoring seven of her team’s 10 points with a three-point play and two more buckets. Thompson provided another bucket, while Brown added a free throw. The Lady Jeeps put up 15 points to go up 39-27.
Each team scored eight points in the final quarter with South Webster finishing the 47-35 win. Zoiee Smith connected on a three pointer. Stewart and Brooklin Wagner each had a basket. Morgan Crabtree also split a pair of free throws.
Paige Carter led Waverly in scoring with nine points and pulled down five rebounds. Stewart was the leading rebounder with 10, while scoring eight points. Thompson had six points, five rebounds and two steals. Smith scored three points, gave out three assists, secured two rebounds and made off with two steals.
“Paige was her active self and made some nice passes to Sarah around the basket. She carried us in the third quarter,” said Bonifield.
“Kelli had another nice game and is adjusting well to varsity basketball. She is playing more relaxed and is becoming more aggressive at both ends.”
The Lady Tigers will be off until Monday, Jan. 20 when they take on Minford.
