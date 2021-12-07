From a statistical standpoint, few quarterbacks across the state of Ohio could boast a better season than Piketon senior Levi Gullion, a dual threat who passed for 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,023 yards and 21 touchdowns.
On Tuesday when the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division 4 and 5 All-Ohio football honorees, Gullion received the one of the highest honors that is bestowed on players, being named Division 5 Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the state of Ohio.
Gullion, who stands 6-foot, 3-inches and weighs 195 pounds, generated 4,102 yards for an average of 372.9 per game.
In the passing game, Gullion totaled 170 completions on 282 attempts for 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns, while having just five interceptions. According to the website MaxPreps, that ranks Gullion eighth in the state of Ohio in passing yards across all seven divisions.
Gullion was also the leading rusher for the Redstreaks, carrying the ball 128 times for 1,023 yards and 21 touchdowns. In terms of rushing yardage among quarterbacks across the state, Gullion ranked 12th. But in terms of rushing touchdowns, he ranked fourth.
The only two players with better passing yardage and similar rushing yardage within the state of Ohio were in Division 3 and 4.
In Division 3, Western Brown junior Drew Novak threw for 5,269 yards and had 56 passing touchdowns to go along with 1,202 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Novak is the top passer in the state of Ohio according to MaxPreps.
In Division 4, West Branch Beloit junior quarterback Dru DeShields passed for 3,661 yards and 40 passing touchdowns, while rushing for 1,126 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
After the historic season the Redstreaks had, Gullion wasn’t the only All-Ohio honoree. Receivers Johnny Burton and Camren Loar, offensive lineman Hunter McComas, and defensive end Braden Dunham were all named Third Team All-Ohio at their respective positions. The lone underclassman of the group, sophomore linebacker Zane Brownfield, was tabbed Honorable Mention All-Ohio.
With 19 seniors on the roster to lead the charge, the Piketon Redstreaks blasted their way through the 2021 football season without a loss, going a perfect 9-0 to complete the first undefeated run since 1964.
The Redstreaks also completed Scioto Valley Conference play at a perfect 6-0, leading to a coveted “Gold Ball” trophy, reserved for teams that make it through the league schedule without a loss. It was their first league title since the 1997 season and the 10th overall. The only SVC contest that Piketon did not play this year was at Southeastern due to a COVID-19 quarantine for the hosting Panthers.
Throughout the regular season, the Redstreaks have been a staple in the top 10 of the Division V in the weekly Ohio Associated Press high school football poll, being ranked as high as seventh and as low as ninth.
Piketon continued to make history in the postseason by hosting a playoff game for the first time and winning it, defeating the Coshocton Redskins 32-14. The season came to an end the following week, as Piketon suffered a 30-22 loss to the visiting Columbus Academy Vikings in a game that went down to the wire. The Redstreaks ended the year with an overall record of 10-1. Piketon’s playoff appearance was the fourth in school history.
Leading the charge statistically was Piketon senior quarterback Levi Gullion, son of Coach Tyler Gullion, by putting up what has been described as video game-like numbers for his final year as a high school player.
Besides his outstanding passing season, Gullion’s ability to find and fit through the holes created by his offensive line allowed him to score 150 total points to lead the team in that category as well, having 126 points for his 21 rushing touchdowns and 24 conversion points on 12 rushes.
Called upon to play defense in some games, Gullion made 36 tackles, had three pass deflections, caused one fumble, and made one interception. That interception saved a potential touchdown in the playoff game against Columbus Academy.
Senior receivers Camren Loar (5-9, 159 pounds) and Johnny Burton (5-11, 175 pounds) both finished with more than 1,200 yards receiving.
Loar caught 61 passes for 1,289 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 80 total yards with a touchdown. On defense, he had one interception with a 23 yard return. Adding those resulted in 1,392 all-purpose yards.
Defensively, Loar also had 29 tackles, forced one fumble, and had one pass deflection. Loar’s forced fumble came in the 43-20 win over Paint Valley, saving a potential momentum-changing touchdown.
Burton secured 67 passes from Gullion for 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had one carry for 18 yards. Those resulted in 1,242 yards. On defense, Burton had one fumble recovery, which happened to be on the fumble that Loar caused in the Paint Valley game. Burton also had 12 tackles and six pass deflections.
To generate all of that offense, the Redstreaks needed a strong offensive line. As the lone senior on the line, Hunter McComas, at 6-2 and 225 pounds, was recognized at the state level. Behind that line led by McComas, the Redstreaks totaled 1,960 rushing yards with 33 touchdowns and 3,093 passing yards with 31 touchdowns.
In past seasons, Piketon’s defense hasn’t been as strong. But 2021 was a different story as the Redstreaks only surrendered an average of 18.7 points per game. In contrast, they averaged 42.2 points per game on offense. That combination saw them win 10 straight games before losing to Columbus Academy 30-22 in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs.
Senior Braiden Dunham (6-4, 215 pounds) played a very disruptive defensive end. Dunham totaled 56 tackles for the season. But the ones where he broke into the backfield made Dunham stand out. He was the top defender in three statistical categories, including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and 17 hurries of the opposing quarterback. Dunham caused three fumbles and blocked a punt.
As the only returning player out of the group of All-Ohioans, Piketon sophomore linebacker Zane Brownfield (5-8, 175 pounds) led the team in tackles with 74 and led team in interceptions with three, having those picks at crucial points in the season. He also had two pass deflections, two tackles for loss and four hurries of the opposing quarterback.
Brownfield will figure to be a key piece of the defense when the Redstreaks take the field in 2022.
