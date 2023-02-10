After battling through a rough stretch of games, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks finished the regular season by going 2-1 in Scioto Valley Conference action to secure fourth place in the league standings.
The following sections contain summaries of those three games.
Jan. 27
vs. Huntington
It was a thriller that went to the wire with Piketon securing a one-point victory over the visiting Lady Huntsmen, 44-43.
Piketon gained the early advantage, producing 12 points in the opening quarter. Junior Ali Taylor led the way with five points, a three-pointer and a pair of free throws. Kennedy Jenkins and Jazzlyn Lamerson hit three-pointers as well, while Natalie Cooper split a pair of free throws. Huntington’s Emma Hinshaw scored all nine of her team’s points.
Huntington outscored Piketon 13-7 in the second quarter to go up 22-19 at the break. For PHS, Cooper, Addison Johnson and Laney Brown had one bucket apiece, while Taylor added a foul shot.
The third quarter was a similar story, as the Lady Huntsmen put up 12 and the Lady Streaks had just seven. Jenkins had a free throw and a basket, Lamerson had another bucket and Cooper connected on a pair of free throws. Piketon trailed 34-26 with one quarter left.
Piketon’s comeback bid saw Lamerson and Cooper lead the charge, as each of them produced six points. Jenkins had four more points, while Addison Johnson hit a trey. In all, Piketon scored 19 points in the final quarter and grabbed the comeback win despite being 8-of-18 from the foul line. Huntington hit just two freebies out of six attempts and had just nine points against the Piketon defense. In the end, the Lady Streaks’ defense held for the 44-43 victory.
It was a balanced scoring effort for Piketon. Lamerson and Cooper scored 11 each, while Jenkins added 10 points.
Jan. 31
vs. Zane Trace
Wrapping up the home portion of the schedule, the Lady Redstreaks dominated the visiting Zane Trace Lady Pioneers, winning 56-23.
Piketon took control immediately, generating 21 points in the first quarter. Adidson Johnson and Natalie Cooper scored six points each, followed by Jazzlyn Lamerson with five and Kennedy Jenkins with four. That made the advantage 21-6.
The Lady Redstreaks scored 13 more points in the second frame, while limiting the Lady Pioneers to two. Jenkins, Addison Johnson, Ali Taylor, Abrial Johnson, Lamerson and Cooper all scored. At the break, the lead was 34-8.
Piketon scored seven in the third period, but limited Zane Trace to one point. Lamerson had five points for Piketon, while Jenkins added two. PHS led 41-9.
The final eight minutes saw the Lady Redstreaks score 15 points by spreading the ball between Jenkins, Addison Johnson and Cooper, along with Olivia Farmer, Maddy Hale, and Sadie Bear. The Lady Pioneers countered with 14. PHS was ahead 56-23.
Piketon had a balanced attack again. Lamerson led with 12 points, followed by Addison Johnson with 11 points, and Cooper and Jenkins with 10 points.
Feb. 4 @
Paint Valley
A rough patch in the middle quarters saw Piketon suffer a 38-30 loss at Paint Valley to wrap up the regular season.
The Lady Redstreaks pushed ahead 12-4 in the opening quarter. Jazzlyn Lamerson led Piketon with six points, followed by Kennedy Jenkins, Addison Johnson and Natalie Cooper with two points apiece.
Paint Valley followed with its largest output of the game, generating 20 points in the second quarter. Piketon had just six points, as Jenkins and Addison Johnson each hit a trey. At the break, the Lady Bearcats led 24-18.
Piketon couldn’t generate a field goal in the third quarter. The only points came from sisters Addison and Abrial Johnson, as they each went 1-of-2 from the line. Paint Valley scored nine, extending the lead to 33-20.
Piketon produced 10 points in the final period, but Paint Valley did enough to stay ahead, generating five points. For Piketon, Cooper scored five on the 10, Jenkins connected on a three-pointer, and Jazzlyn Lamerson added a bucket. The Lady Bearcats finished the 38-30 win.
Lamerson and Jenkins led Piketon with eight points each, followed by Cooper with seven. Paint Valley’s Dye led the way with 16 points.
Up Next
In Division III, the 13th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (12-6) will travel to 12th-seeded Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. in a sectional final matchup. The winner of that game advances to the district semifinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m. at Jackson High School.
BOX SCORES:
Fri. Jan. 27, 2023
Huntington 43 @ Piketon 44
HHS — 9 13 12 9 — 43
PHS — 12 7 7 19 — 44
HUNTINGTON (43) — Karlee Uhrig 0 0 0-0 0, Kaci Carroll 3 0 1-2 7, Leah McCloskey 1 0 0-1 2, Nora Moore 2 0 3-4 7, Emma Hinshaw 4 2 0-0 14, Macy Steele 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Barker 2 0 0-2 4, Kacelyn Keller 0 2 0-0 6, Tori Smith 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 4 4-9 43.
PIKETON (44) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 1 3-8 10, Addison Johnson 1 1 0-4 5, Ali Taylor 0 1 3-4 6, Abrial Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Laney Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Jazzlyn Lamerson 2 1 4-10 11, Natalie Cooper 3 0 5-6 11, TOTALS 7 3 12-24 44.
Tues. Jan. 31, 2023
Zane Trace 23 @ Piketon 56
ZTHS — 6 2 1 14 — 23
PHS — 21 13 7 15 — 56
ZANE TRACE (23) — Chloe Heshiser 1 1 1-2 6, Brynn Snavely 0 0 0-0 0, Avery Johnson 2 0 0-0 4, Ally Stewart 0 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Perry 0 0 0-0 0, Adison Monte 0 0 0-0 0, Avery Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Madison McDonald 0 0 0-4 0, Carlie Clark 2 0 0-0 4, Braylee Burkitt 1 0 0-0 2, Hadley Matthews 0 1 0-0 3, Emma Houston 1 0 0-0 2, Ashleigh Hupp 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 6 2 1-6 23.
PIKETON (56) — Kennedy Jenkins 4 0 2-4 10, Addison Johnson 2 1 4-8 11, Ali Taylor 0 0 2-2 2, Abrial Johnson 0 0 1-2 1, Laney Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Danika Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Jazzlyn Lamerson 5 0 2-8 12, Olivia Farmer 1 0 1-2 3, Sadie Bear 1 0 0-0 2, Natalie Cooper 3 0 4-7 10
Sat. Feb. 4, 2023
Piketon 30 @ Paint Valley 38
PHS — 12 6 2 10 — 30
PVHS — 4 20 9 5 — 38
PIKETON (30) — Kennedy Jenkins 0 2 2-2 8, Addison Johnson 1 1 1-2 6, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 0 1-7 1, Jazzlyn Lamerson 2 0 4-6 8, Natalie Cooper 1 0 5-6 7, TOTALS 4 2 13-23 30.
PAINT VALLEY (38) — Free 0 0 0-0 0, Dye 4 2 2-4 16, Stauffer 0 2 0-0 6, Stauffer 1 0 0-0 2, McFadden 3 0 2-2 8, Dye 1 0 4-7 6, TOTALS 9 4 8-13 38.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.