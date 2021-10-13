Four Lady Tiger tennis players battled their way through the sectional tournament and will be taking the court today in the Southeast District sectional tournament at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University.
Senior Kayla Barker and sophomore Blossom Smith advanced in the singles tournament as individuals, while senior Maggi Armstrong and junior Greenlee Thacker qualified as a doubles duo. It is the first time four Lady Tigers have made it to the district tournament since Matt Morrison has been coaching them.
To get to the district tournament, tennis players have to get through the first day of sectional action and into the second day. Getting to the second day does not ensure an automatic trip to the district. According to Waverly coach Matt Morrison, qualifiers had to win one of their first two matches on Wednesday to finish in the top six and qualify for the district tournament.
Sectional tournament play began Tuesday, Oct. 5.
In singles play, Kayla Barker had a first-round bye. In the second round, she beat Logan Elm’s Casie Gaskin, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round. Then Barker squared off with Minford’s No. 2 singles player Miranda Johnson 6-1, 6-0, to qualify for the second day.
“Kayla’s matches were pretty routine today,” said Morrison. “She knew what she had to do, and she executed perfectly.”
Blossom Smith opened by rolling past Unioto’s Meredith Robinson 6-0, 6-0. Then she followed by defeating Ironton’s No. 1 singles player Rachel Gillespie 6-3, 6-3, and finished the day with a win over Wheelersburg’s No. 2 singles player Serena Kataria 6-3, 6-1, to qualify for the second day.
Kaelyn Linn suffered a defeat of 3-6, 1-6, to Rachel Strickland of Athens.
In doubles, Maggi Armstrong and Greenlee Thacker started by winning a three-set battle over Kirby and Lansing of Notre Dame 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Then it was another seesaw battle against Stevens and Johnson of Valley that took three sets, but they finished the job 6-1, 0-6, 6-0 to qualify for the second day.
Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas started their tournament with a win as well, defeating the Athens duo of Tompkins and Jordan 6-3, 6-4. However, they lost their next match to Notre Dame’s Creech and Holtgrewe 1-6, 1-6.
Barker, Smith, Armstrong and Thacker returned to Portsmouth Wednesday for the second day of action.
Barker had to play the defending sectional champ from South Point, Meredith Riley, in the quarterfinal and lost 0-6, 0-6. That result meant that Barker had to defeat Unioto’s Caitlin Pennington in order to qualify for the district tournament.
When Waverly and Unioto played during the regular season, Barker was defeated by Pennington 6-4, 7-6. In the sectional, it was different. Barker avenged that loss with a 6-4, 6-1 win. The victory over Pennington also set Barker up for a potential rematch with teammate Blossom Smith in a seeding battle for their spots at the district tournament.
Morrison said Barker played very well in a tactically sound match against Unioto’s No. 1 singles player. He hoped she could carry the sound play into the district tournament.
“Kayla is a obviously a good and solid player, but her character is amazing. Kayla is the kind of person that if you had a daughter coming on to a sports team, you would want your daughter to aspire to be like Kayla — the way she practices, the way she acts when she’s on the court, the way she is so coachable, and always does what you suggest for her to do,” said Morrison. “Kayla just plays hard and carries herself so well at all times — win or lose. She will be greatly missed next year for sure.”
Smith, like Barker, had to defeat a player that had beaten her previously in her second match of the second day. First, Smith began her quarterfinal matchup versus the No. 2 seed from Athens, Anna Chen, suffering an 0-6, 0-6 defeat. Needing a win to stay in the tournament, Smith had to square off with Logan Elm’s Hope Akers who had defeated Smith 6-2, 6-1 earlier in the season.
“We knew it would be a tough one. This time it was different,” said Morrison.
Smith rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win to set up a match against teammate Kayla Barker.
“From my side of things, it was nice to watch Blossom and Kayla doing a lot of the things that we’ve worked on since summer to win those matches today. Blossom just fights and scraps for every point and just wears her opponent down, and that’s what she did today against Logan Elm,” said Morrison.
“It’s crazy to think that Blossom started only this summer and now has made a run to the all-league team and also advances to the district. At this point, it looks like she could take this as far as she wants if she’s going to work for it. Her future in Waverly tennis is definitely bright.”
“I wanted to try a different sport,” said Smith of her decision to pick up a tennis racquet just a few short months ago. Now Smith has the goal of trying to be the best player in the SOC next year and has plans of working on her game in the offseason.
To complete sectional tournament play, it was time for a battle between Barker and Smith as a rematch from their Southern Ohio Conference semifinal. Smith lost to Barker in the SOC tournament, but she took the win in the rematch 6-1, 1-6, 11-9. That meant Smith secured the No. 5 seed in the district tournament, while Barker claimed the No. 6 seed.
Barker, who has been playing tennis since she began coming to Morrison’s summer sessions in the fifth grade, is thankful for the time she has had on the court. She has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the season, but she made it through.
“I’m grateful that I get to go and compete in the district,” said Barker of qualifying for the second time. Last season she played in the district as a doubles duo with teammate Kaelyn Linn.
Both singles players — Smith and Barker — said it was awkward to have to play each other — both in the SOC tournament and in sectional play.
“Kayla was my hardest opponent,” said Smith.
“Neither of us wanted to lose,” added Barker. “It was hard on both of us because we are such good teammates and friends.
“I felt like a few times I was going to scream at Blossom and tell her to stop being so good,” she added jokingly.
“That was the hardest I’d seen two girls play, since I’ve been coaching,” said Morrison. “It was epic. It was so good. Everybody there was excited to watch it. They were just going at it with each other.”
In the doubles quarterfinal, Maggie and Greenlee lost to Wheelersburg’s No. 1 team of Meagan Jolly and Emily Janey, the top seed in the tournament 6-2, 6-3.
So to qualify, they had to beat Unioto’s No. 1 doubles team, Aters and Stout, to advance to the district round. In a roller coaster match, Thacker and Armstrong won 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).
“The match was a crazy one with neither team really being able to take the momentum and run with it. But we just made a few more shots when things got tight, and it was good to see them advance,” said Morrison.
“They’ve played together all year, so they understand how each other plays. They stay positive. They’ve played a lot of good teams this year, so that helps as you advance deeper into tournaments when you really know your partner well.”
Finishing up sectional play, Armstrong and Thacker lost their third match to Notre Dame’s No. 1 doubles team (SOC tourney champions) Mollie Creech and Savanah Holtgrewe 1-6, 2-6. So Thacker and Armstrong enter district competition as the No. 6 seed.
Armstrong just began playing tennis two years ago after making the switch from volleyball.
“I just wanted to try something different,” said Armstrong. “When Grace (Armstrong, Maggi’s older sister) started dating Phil (Hart, a former tennis player), he would always joke with me that I should play tennis. So I decided I wanted to try it. I really like tennis. I wish I would have started playing in my freshman year.”
Morrison said Armstrong and Thacker have good chemistry as a doubles team.
“Maggi is really good at the net. I’m better at the baseline,” said Thacker.
“Most people can’t seem to return Greenlee’s serves,” said Armstrong. “They tap the ball a lot, which means when I’m at the net, I get to kill the ball a lot.”
Both like playing together since their styles complement each other.
“When you play doubles, it gives you the opportunity to hit different shots,” said Thacker. “You can play at the net more, or you can keep it away from the net and hit cross court shots. In singles, I can do more drop shots and shots that I normally hit.”
Armstrong is glad she can finish her high school tennis career in the district tournament.
“I’m really happy I made it. Last year, I wasn’t very good because it was my first year,” said Armstrong. “I’m honestly surprised I got to start this year. I didn’t see that in myself.”
Coach Morrison will miss his two seniors — Kayla Barker and Maggi Armstrong — after they close out their seasons.
“As a coach, I couldn’t ask for a better example than Kayla and Maggi for the younger players,” said Morrison.
So now those four Lady Tigers will see how far they can advance in district play at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University. From that tournament, two singles qualifiers and two doubles teams have the opportunity to advance to the state tournament, which is set for Oct. 22 and 23 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.