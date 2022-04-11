For his final year of college football eligibility, Eastern graduate Dalton Tomlison will be leaving the University of Massachusetts (UMass) and heading to Western Carolina University.
Tomlison will graduate from UMass on May 13 with a bachelor’s degree in history. His plan is to begin a master’s degree in school administration when he arrives on campus at WCU in Cullowhee, North Carolina. This will be the third state Tomlison has called home during his college football career.
Tomlison, who graduated from EHS in 2018, opted to take the junior college route to Division I football, playing one season (freshman year, 2018-19) with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Iowa Western Reivers in Council Bluffs. That venture took him to the west end of the state of Iowa (almost to Omaha, Nebraska), approximately 800 miles from his high school playing field outside of Beaver, Ohio.
When Tomlison opted to go to Iowa Western Community College, it gave him the opportunity to build his stock and hopefully get back on the radar of NCAA Division I football programs. His venture was successful, as he received an offer in early April 2019 from UMass. Tomlison traveled to Amherst, Massachusetts and watched the Minutemen play their spring game on April 20, a distance of 1,556 miles from where he was at Iowa Western. Two days later, on April 22, Tomlison made his commitment official. Soon after, Tomlison officially signed with the team and school, and he began preparing for his next move.
At that time, UMass was preparing to begin a new era under a new coaching staff, led by Walt Bell. But despite Tomlison’s hopes, success on the field did not come under Bell and he was fired late in the 2021 season in the middle of a five-year contract, according to the Berkshire Eagle.
Former Michigan Defensive Coordinator Don Brown was hired as the head football coach at UMass, but since Tomlison only had one year of eligibility left, he did not want to stay for the start of another rebuild.
“That was a big reason why I decided to enter the transfer portal. I talked to the head coach and let him know that I was leaving. Then you have to go put your name in the portal and talk to the appliance director. The portal is just a list on a computer that every college coach in the nation can look at and decide whether to recruit you or not,” said Tomlison.
“Once you are in the portal, most of the recruiting is done on Twitter. When you first enter the portal, you will have a bunch of coaches hit you up on Twitter. You send them your highlight film and any information they want. It will die down for a while, and then it will pick back up once the high schoolers are signed. Most kids are going to sign here this month to get somewhere in the summer time like I am going to do.”
Tomlison received interest from other colleges, such as Towson, Troy, Illinois State, Bryant, Louisiana-Monroe and a couple of other smaller schools.
“Illinois State offered me early, and Bryant said they wanted to offer me too, as did Towson. But by then, I had pretty much decided I was going to Western Carolina. Out of those choices, I liked Western Carolina the best. It is down there in the mountains in a great area,” said Tomlison.
“I really like the coaching staff. I think we will win games there. I’ve started three years now at UMass and my record is 2-28 with that COVID year. That’s pretty rough. That’s a big reason why I am leaving. I want to win some games in my last year of college football.”
The WCU Catamounts (a wild cat) play in the Southern Conference as an NCAA Division I football school in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Kerwin Bell currently serves as the head coach after being hired by WCU on April 27, 2021. As a player, Bell worked his way up from a walk-on to an All-American quarterback at the University of Florida. As a head coach at various stops, Bell won a combined four conference championships and the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship at Valdosta State (Valdosta, Georgia).
“Just in their first year (2021), they (the coaching staff) turned things around a lot, going pretty well even (record-wise). I think they are going to continue to turn things around this year,” said Tomlison.
“I wanted the opportunity to go somewhere where I could win a lot of games. I think this coaching staff and team has a really good chance to win the conference championship this year. In my last year, I would like to go win a conference championship. I didn’t get to experience a whole lot of winning at UMass.”
Another huge factor in the Western Carolina decision for Tomlison was its location. The distance from UMass to Western Carolina is approximately 906 miles. From home in Beaver, it was a 750-mile drive. From Beaver to Cullowhee is just under 400 miles.
“Western Carolina is about six hours from my house. It is a lot closer than 13 hours. That was a big part of my decision process, too, so a lot of people from home could come and see me play if they want to,” said Tomlison.
“It is really almost impossible for a lot of people to come see me play at UMass unless we played at Marshall or somewhere like that. Western Carolina is very drivable for anyone who wants to come and see me play for a day.”
Tomlison expects to compete for the starting center position when he arrives on campus in June. He will be a veteran player who can fill the void. He shared more about how the NCAA transfer portal worked for his benefit.
“Anybody who goes to the transfer portal is looking for someone who can come in and play right now. When they recruit high school players, they are looking at the long run,” said Tomlison. “Most teams have a certain number of high school players they know they are going to sign. But when it comes to the starting roster each year, they know they can’t depend on high schoolers.
“Say they have a senior graduating at center and they only have a freshman center backup, they aren’t really wanting to depend on that guy yet, so they go to the portal and find an older guy like me to put there until a younger player gets more experience. Once I graduate, the younger guy will get to play.”
That is the situation that Tomlison is entering at Western Carolina. He explained that WCU lost a center to graduation and another has an injury that will keep him off the field in 2022. The other centers on the roster are walk-ons.
“I have a very good opportunity to go in and become the starting center and make an impact,” said Tomlison.
It was announced on Twitter by Catamount football that Tomlison signed on Monday, April 11, welcoming him as the “newest cat to the family.”
Despite the outcome on the field not being what he had hoped at UMass, Tomlison is thankful for his time there and the experience of being a Division I college athlete.
“They absolutely treat you great at UMass. As an athlete, it is everything you would want from a school socially and academically. I love UMass as a school,” said Tomlison. “It just hasn’t been what I wanted on the field as far as winning. The facilities and workouts are everything you would want in an FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) school that hasn’t produced on the field for me.”
Soon a new chapter will begin for Tomlison in the mountains of Western Carolina. The season will begin on Sept. 3 at Charleston Southern in South Carolina and the next week on Sept. 10 will be a game at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The Catamounts will play their 2022 home opener on Sept. 17 against the Presbyterian College Blue Hose of Clinton, South Carolina. The next home game is slated for Oct. 1 against Virginia Military Institute. The Catamounts will play three more home games, including Oct. 22 versus the Citadel (Charleston, South Carolina), Nov. 5 versus Wofford (Spartansburg, South Carolina), and Nov. 19 versus Chattanooga, Tennessee.
