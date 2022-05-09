After gaining an early lead, it took the Eastern Lady Eagles a little while to take control in their Monday night home Division IV sectional semifinal matchup with Sciotoville East.
In the end, Eastern plated eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring the game to an early end and win 14-4 on the 10-run rule. That victory sends Eastern on a long road trip to Belpre Wednesday night to square off with the Lady Golden Eagles for a sectional final battle.
“We started slow. We sat on a five or six run lead and tried to let them back in the game. Then they cut it to 6-4 and had the fifth run on third base. We just weren’t ready for when they bunted the ball. We have some work to do to get ready for Belpre,” said Eastern coach Josh Nickell
“Belpre has hit 28 home runs as a team, and they have a freshman who hit 14 of those. We have to be ready on defense. I think we will be more prepared for a team like that than we would be in the past since we have played Wheelersburg, West and South Webster. We have faced teams of Belpre’s caliber. I think after the first inning will tell the tale. If we can put a run or two on the board and believe we can play with them, I think we will be alright.”
In Monday night’s sectional semifinal game, East threatened to strike first, filling the bases on three Eastern errors in the top of the opening inning. But Eastern pitcher Hannah Felts was able to end the threat with a called strikeout, which also happened to be her third strikeout of the inning.
Then Megan Nickell led off the bottom with a single. Emma Young generated a one-out hit behind her, and Madison Shuler reached on an error. All three scored with Eastern’s lone senior Kyla Poorman collecting an RBI in the process.
Defensively, Eastern took the batters down in order in the top of the second with two groundouts back to Felts and a strikeout. Then the Lady Eagles added two more runs.
Moriah Compton led off the bottom of the second inning with a single. Kelsey Helphenstine followed with a walk. Nickell delivered with an infield single before Felts produced a bunt single, plating Compton. Then Emma Young hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Helphenstine out at the plate. Madison Shuler drew a walk and pushed Nickell home to open up a 5-0 lead.
Compton was responsible for Eastern’s next run as well, scoring it in the bottom of the third. She drew a one-walk and scored on an infield single from Nickell, extending it to 6-0.
Arianna Hufferd led off with East’s first hit of the game in the top of the fourth inning, but Eastern pitcher Hannah Felts came back with three straight strikeouts to bring the frame to a quick end.
For Eastern in the home half of the inning, Young led off with a single, but she was out at second when Shuler hit into a fielder’s choice. A flyout and a strikeout by East pitcher Karleigh Lennox ended the inning.
In the top of the fifth, East cut Eastern’s lead in half. East’s Hayleigh Howard led off with a bunt single. Mia Caldwell followed with a second straight bunt, reaching base on an Eastern error. Then Bailey Guido produced the third straight bunt to fill the bases. Eastern pitcher Hannah Felts came back with a strikeout. But then Sydnee O’Connor delivered a base hit for a pair of RBIs. Paige Caldwell grounded out to second to plate Guido, cutting the lead in half, 6-3. Another groundout brought the inning to an end.
Defensively, East used that momentum to record three quick outs when the Lady Eagles came up to the plate. Then the Lady Tartans drew closer in the top of the sixth inning. Keeley Monroe led off with a single, stole second and went to third on an error. Jordan Steeler followed with a hit to send Monroe home, cutting the lead to 6-4. The Lady Eagles regrouped, recording three straight outs.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the top of the order was up for Eastern. The Lady Eagles batted around and scored eight runs to bring the game to an early end. Nickel started it with a bunt single, stole second and third and eventually came home on a passed ball. Behind Nickell, Felts and Young drew walks. Then Madison Shuler reached safely on an error, allowing Felts to score, pushing the lead to 8-2. Next, Kyla Poorman drew a walk, filling the bases. Alicea Parades entered as a pinch runner for Poorman. Then East made a pitching change, but that didn’t stop Eastern.
Next, Nataleigh Blankenship delivered a pinch-hit infield single, pushing Young across the plate. Madilen Day walked, pushing Shuler home. Kelsey Helphenstine collected the next RBI when she was hit by pitch, sending Parades home. Eventually, Blankenship, Day and Helphenstine all scored on wild pitches, bringing the 14-4 victory to an end.
Eastern’s only senior, Kyla Poorman, is looking forward to the next round.
“I feel good about it. I’m glad that we won. I’m not going to lie. The girls did have me a little bit nervous,” said Poorman. “Our girls really pulled it out and did what they were supposed to do. I’m glad that we beat East. They put up a good fight, and I really hope this carries into Belpre on Wednesday. We were sectional finalists my freshman year, and it would be awesome to bring that back home again.”
Statistically for Eastern, pitcher Hannah Felts gave up four runs, only one earned, on six East hits, while striking out 10 batters and walking one.
For Eastern from the plate, Megan Nickell was 4-4 with one RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. Emma Young was 2-3 with a pair of runs. Moriah Compton was 1-3 with two runs. Nataleigh Blankenship was 1-1 with a run and an RBI. Hannah Felts, Kyla Poorman and Madison Shuler had one RBI each.
For East, Jordan Steeler was 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Sydnee O’Conner was 1-3 with two RBIs, while Paige Caldwell was 1-3 with an RBI. Keeley Monroe was 1-3 with a run, as was Hayleigh Howard. Bailey Guido was 1-4 with a run.
Karleigh Lennox pitched the first five innings, totaling four strikeouts and six walks. Of the 11 runs she gave up, six were earned. She also gave up seven of the eight hits. Caldwell took over in the sixth inning, and gave up three runs on one hit, two walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter.
The winner of the Wednesday, May 11 game between Belpre and Eastern will have the opportunity to advance to the district tournament at the University of Rio Grande for a 6 p.m. game on Wednesday, May 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.