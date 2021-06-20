The Crew made the final game at Historic Crew Stadium a night to remember, putting in perhaps the team's best performance of the year to cruise to a 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night, June 19.
In a game that brought to an end 22 years of soccer at MLS' first soccer-specific stadium, the scoreline harked back to some of its most memorable nights and the Dos a Cero US Men's National Team victories over Mexico.
Of course, in fitting fashion, it was USMNT striker Gyasi Zardes who got both goals for the Crew.
The Crew's new-look front four, with Derrick Etienne Jr, Lucas Zelarayan and Alexandru Matan supporting Zardes, terrorized the visiting Fire from the starting whistle.
Zardes had already put a header wide before, 18 minutes in, he put the hosts in front. Following a corner, Zelarayan dug up a cross from the left, Chicago's defense failed to clear, and Zardes showed his predatory instincts with a snap-finish to find the net.
With 34 minutes on the clock, the Crew's lead was deservedly doubled. This time is was Etienne who supplied Zardes, beating the Fire's attempted offside trap off a long-ball over the top from Jonathan Mensah and unselfishly squaring for his striker to tap into an empty net.
Chicago had plenty of possession but lacked attacking threat, failing to have a single shot on target over the 90 minutes. And the Crew could have extended their lead before halftime, as Etienne and Zardes both went close to goal.
The Fire came out of the halftime break with some much needed attacking impetus but a Francisco Calvo header over the bar from close-range was the closest they came to forcing their way back into the game.
And a historic night for the Crew was complete when big offseason signing Kevin Molino came off the bench for his long-awaited debut following injury.
Goals:
17' - CLB - Gyasi Zardes
34' - CLB - Gyasi Zardes
CREW MATCH NOTES
* In the final match at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes opened the scoring in today’s home match against Chicago Fire FC. Zardes netted his second goal of the 2021 regular season in the 17th minute of the match. He has now scored in consecutive contests, after tallying his first of 2021 at home against Toronto FC (May 29).
* Zardes added a second goal in the 33rd minute of the match, assisted by Derrick Etienne Jr. Zardes’ brace tonight marked the first time he’s netted two goals in a match since the home contest against FC Cincinnati in 2020 (September 9) during the 3-0 victory over the Crew’s Ohio rivals. With both of today’s goals, the American forward has scored 47 regular-season goals since joining the Crew in 2018, and 52 tallies across all competitions for the Club.
* Derrick Etienne’s 33rd-minute assist marks his second consecutive game adding an assist after assisting Gyasi Zardes’ tally against Toronto FC (May 29). The assist also marked Etienne’s second connection to Gyasi Zardes in consecutive games. Etienne assisted Zardes in the 21st minute against Toronto FC (May 29) and the two connected again in the 33rd minute against Chicago Fire FC (June 19).
* Defender Jonathan Mensah provided his first assist of the season on Gyasi Zardes’ 33rd minute goal. The assist was his second regular season assist since joining Columbus prior to the 2017 season, after previously assisting in a match at San Jose Earthquakes on August 5, 2017. Mensah finished the night with an 83% passing completion rate, completing 30 of his 36 passes against Chicago Fire.
* With a 2-0 victory tonight, Columbus Crew extends their undefeated streak to seven regular-season matches against Chicago Fire FC. Additionally, the Crew are undefeated against Chicago Fire FC in their last 11 matchups at Historic Crew Stadium.
* Goalkeeper Evan Bush made his season debut for Columbus Crew with his start in today’s match. Bush joined the Black & Gold at the end of 2020 (December 14) from Vancouver Whitecaps FC and previously spent 10 seasons with the Montreal Impact where he made 176 MLS regular season appearances, 562 saves and earned 40 clean sheets. The Cleveland, Ohio, native and the Crew defense held the Fire to zero shots on goal en-route to tonight’s shutout victory. He recorded his 42nd clean sheet of his MLS career, and his first since a 1-0 win for Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus the LA Galaxy (November 8, 2020). Additionally, forward Kevin Molino made his Columbus Crew regular-season debut in tonight’s match. Molino signed with the Crew as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season (January 7) and returned to the pitch after recovering from injury.
* Defender Saad Abdul-Salaam made his milestone 100th MLS regular-season appearance as an 87th-minute substitute in tonight's match against Chicago Fire FC. The Gahanna, Ohio native entered the League in 2015, and signed with Columbus Crew off the MLS Waiver List on April 17. He has made six regular-season appearances (one start) in Black & Gold since arriving in Columbus.
* Liam Fraser made his first regular-season start for Columbus Crew in tonight’s match against Chicago Fire FC. Fraser has made three appearances (one start) for the Black & Gold since joining the Club on loan from Toronto FC on May 3, 2021. Fraser added two tackles and five clearances in tonight’s match.
* A notable fact from tonight’s match is the first goal scored at Historic Crew Stadium by Jeff Cunningham, who wore number 11. Columbus Crew Gyasi Zardes scored the final goal in the stadium while also wearing number 11. The Crew leave Historic Crew stadium with an overall record of 182-84-82 while outscoring opponents 561-376. With a 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC, the match finished with the same score as the opening match at Historic Crew Stadium in 1999 (May 15) against the New England Revolution.
Next up, the Crew travel to face off against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, June 23 [7:30 p.m. ET / Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports App (Stream) / 97.1 The Fan (English), ColumbusCrew.com (Spanish)].
