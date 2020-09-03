After starting out the season with non-league action, the Piketon Redstreaks (2-2) got into Scioto Valley conference volleyball action as they hosted the Huntington Huntsmen Tuesday evening. The Redstreaks fell to the Huntsmen by a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-9) final.
“We had our moments. I don’t think we handled momentum very well. We went on a four-point run and then kind of lost it like games before. I think our lack of experience is going to be a big factor this year for us, and it really showed now that we're into league play," said Redstreaks head coach Alayna Lightle.
"I’ve seen big improvements from last year playing Huntington first round and this year Huntington first round. It’s a completely different team, but did give us a lot to work on.”
Huntington took an early 10-4 lead in the first set before Piketon closed the gap making it 15-10 midway through the set. Huntington then scored 10 of the next 13 points as they took the first set 25-13.
Huntington then took set two 25-12 and set three 25-9 defeating the Redstreaks 3-0 in the match.
The Redstreaks showed many good things throughout the match but just quite couldn’t gain enough momentum.
"We didn’t miss a serve tonight. I'm very happy about that. I think lack of aggression is what’s going to kill us every time," said Lytle. "We gain momentum then we kind of shoot ourselves in the foot, because we’ll go on a six point losing streak and that gets in our heads because we are young. I think it’s a little of an intimidation factor,but as soon as we get over that people had better watch out.”
Statistically for the Redstreaks Jazzlyn Lamerson led with 7 digs and 5 kills while Ava Little finished the evening with 5 kills and 4 digs. Bailey Vulgamore and Kennedy Jenkins each finished with 2 kills. Chloe Little and Jullia Rockwell also had 3 digs each.
Piketon looked to bounce back as they traveled to Leesburg to take on the Lions Wednesday and Frankfort on Thursday as they took on Adena.
“SVC is a whole different ball game than any other conference around. I think we’ll bounce back pretty well. We can take away a lot of good things from tonight," said Lytle. "We didn’t miss a serve. We covered very well. So we still have a lot of good takeaways from tonight. (Megan) Steele and Bauer are hard to compare from anyone else your going to play, so if you can get them under control and have some kind of control over them coming into a non conference game the next day, I feel like we’re pretty set.”
