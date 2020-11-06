The Southeastern Ohio Golf Coaches Association recently met to determine all-district award winners and the complete list of winners are as follows.
Division I Girls
First Team: Miami Trace junior Libby Aleshire, Marietta freshman Saylor Whariff, Logan junior Ashely Aldridge, Warren sophomore Hollis Sturgill, Marietta sophomore Trista Stanley, Miami Trace junior Alyssa Butler, Chillicothe sophomore Isabella Fischer.
Second Team: Marietta senior Makayla Welch, Warren sophomore Skyler Radabaugh, Jackson senior Madeline Lewis, Marietta senior Addi Herb, Athens junior Lisa Liu.
Honorable Mention: Athens junior Olivia Kaiser, Marietta senior Paige Hartley, Jackson senior Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny, Miami Trace junior Maykala Barnes, Warren freshman Lacey Davis, Chillicothe sophomore Julie Lemaster, Logan senior Lauren Johnson.
Player of the Year: Miami Trace junior Libby Aleshire
Coach of the Year: Randee Seevers of Marietta
Division I Boys
First Team: Warren senior Seth Dennis, Marietta sophomore A.J. Graham, Marietta senior J.B. Whariff, Warren junior Caleb Davis, Warren senior Chance Weihl, Athens senior Ben Pratt.
Second Team: Marietta sophomore Grayson Herb, Athens sophomore Nathan Shadick, Athens junior Tyson Smith, Warren sophomore Edward Kehl, Athens senior Matthew McDonald, Jackson senior Caleb Rose.
Honorable Mention: Logan sophomore Stewart Travis, Jackson junior Ethan Rasp, Warren junior Nathan Heft, Chillicothe senior J.T. Kobel, Marietta junior Logan Offenberger
Player of the Year: Warren senior Seth Dennis
Coach of the Year: Nathan Evans of Warren
Division II Girls
First Team: Westfall junior Maddi Shoults, Circleville freshman Elaina Seeley, Manchester freshman Taylor Ralston, Crooksville sophomore Riley McKenzie, Adena freshman Sydney Ater, McClain senior Brianna Weller.
Second Team: Unioto senior Emily Lott, Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill, South Point senior Abbi Zornes, North Adams senior Brooklynn Tolle, Westfall sophomore Emily Cook, Gallia Academy sophomore Maddie Meadows.
Honorable Mention: Gallia Academy senior Lilly Rees, Vinton County sophomore Jaya Booth, Meigs senior Kylee Robinson. River Valley junior Erika Justus, Circleville freshman Izzy Seeley, West Union sophomore Payton Stapleton, Peebles junior Carrington McGlothin, South Webster freshman Ava Messer, Eastern Pike senior Lauren Bevins, Westfall sophomore Maddie Cook, Piketon freshman Maggie Armstrong, Zane Trace sophomore Jiarui Zhang, Fairland senior Lexi Hall, Fairfield Union junior Sydney Belville, Southeastern sophomore Grace Willett, Waterford freshman Leah Ryan.
Player of the Year: Westfall junior Maddi Shoults
Coach of the Year: Kevin Shoults of Westfall
Division II Boys
First Team: Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault, Fairland senior Clayton Thomas, Fairfield Union senior Josh Tipton, Fairland sophomore Landon Roberts, Gallia Academy sophomore Laith Hamid, Chesapeake senior Jacob Lemley.
Second Team: Gallia Academy senior Cooper Davis, Fairfield Union senior Devon Miller, Unioto freshman Charlie Lewis, Piketon junior Logan Cummins, Chesapeake junior Christian Hall, South Point junior Brayden Sexton.
Honorable Mention: River Valley senior Jordan Lambert, Meigs senior Bailey Jones, Piketon sophomore Owen Armstrong, Zane Trace junior Cody DiFrederico, Alexander senior T.J. Vogt, Logan Elm junior Dilon Riffle, Wheelersburg junior Cooper McKenzie, Vinton County senior Brock Hamon, Chesapeake senior Jackson Stephens, Gallia Academy sophomore Beau Johnson, Fairland junior Cameron Mayo, Fairfield Union senior Landin Walker, Circleville junior Jack Holcomb, Unioto sophomore Braxton Platt, McClain junior Wesley Potts, Westfall senior Jack Latham, Washington Court House freshman Garrett Wahl.
Player of the Year: Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault
Coach of the Year: Mark Allen of Gallia Academy
Division III Boys
First Team: Manchester junior Daulton McDonald, Crooksville senior Owen Carney, Crooksville senior Blake White, West Union senior Clayton Jones, Belpre sophomore Connor Copeland, North Adams junior T.J. Holt.
Second Team: Belpre junior Jacob Smeeks, Manchester junior Luke Hayslip, North Adams junior Carson Chaney, Federal Hocking senior Mitchell Roush, Southeastern senior Joel Richendollar, Peebles senior Dawson Mills.
Honorable Mention: Eastern Pike senior Jacob Overly, Waterford sophomore Gavin Booker, Southern junior Tanner Lisle, Manchester junior Isiash Scott, West Union junior Derrick Pell, South Webster junior Gavin Baker, Crooksville senior Tanner Collins, North Adams junior Jacob Campbell, Southeastern junior Aaron Evans, Peebles senior Oakley Burba, Belpre freshman Blake Church, Federal Hocking junior Mason Jackson.
Player of the Year: Manchester junior Daulton McDonald
Coach of the Year: Carl Schneider of West Union
