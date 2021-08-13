Match play began for local high school golf teams this past week.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Lady Tigers played in a girls match at the Elks Country Club near McDermott and produced the only team score, generating a 283.
Individually, Reese Nichols led with a 64, followed by Ryane Bond (65), Aiden Peoples (67), Izzy Smith (67), Saylor Crace (67) and Reese Bond (68).
Northwest and Portsmouth West were the other participating teams.
On Thursday, Waverly was joined by four additional Southern Ohio Conference teams, including Eastern, Minford, Oak Hill and Portsmouth West, for boys and girls matches.
The Lady Tigers greatly improved their team score, dropping it to 231. Aiden Peoples was the match medalist, shooting 52. She was followed by Reese Nichols (56), Ryane Bond (60) and Drea Tannehill (63). Eastern and Minford did not produce a team score.
Eastern’s Lacey Bevins just missed tying for medalist honors, finishing with 53. Emma Hesson shot 64.
On the boys side, Minford won the match with a 191, followed closely by Oak Hill (214), Waverly (218), Eastern (219) and Portsmouth West (231).
Waverly was led by Ben Nichols with a 48, followed closely by Zander King at 49. Cody Beekman (60), Tanner Nichols (61) and Owen Moorhead (62) rounded out the results.
Eastern was led by Cayden Haislop with a 50. Logan Slusher and Eddie Salmen each shot 56, followed by Dalton Southworth at 57.
