Hosting the top team in the SOC II, Waverly coach John Bonifield’s message to his team was “compete for 32 minutes.”
Behind a game-high 22 points from Bailey Vulgamore and double digit outings by Caris Risner and Paige O’Bryant, the Lady Tigers knocked off previously unbeaten Portsmouth West 55-49 Thursday night.
“We kept telling the girls to compete for 32 minutes and let’s see where we stand. We always had lapses up to this point and it was nice to see us battle for 32 minutes, and we found out when we battle for 32 minutes we can be a good basketball team” said Bonifield.
“South Webster and Minford prepared us for that physicality West would come with. I thought we matched up well with them when you go through every player in the lineup, and the bench staying active and staying engaged. I told them this was not only a team win, but a program win.”
After West connected on a triple on the opening possession of the game, Waverly used a 6-0 run to take a 6-3 lead. The Senators then countered back with an 8-0 run to take an 11-6 lead with 4:10 to go in the quarter. The Tigers outscored West 12-8 in the final four minutes of the frame, as the Senators would lead 19-18.
Waverly started off the second quarter on a 6-2 run taking a 24-21 lead after a bucket by Bailey Vulgamore off an assist from Morgan Crabtree. West then connected on a triple with 4:21 left in the half tying the game 24-24. Waverly would then regain the lead 26-24 before holding a 30-29 lead with 19.2 left in the half. The Senators hit a trifecta with five seconds left in the half taking the lead 32-30. Vulgamore was then fouled on the half court shot as time expired. Vulgamore then hit all three free throws as the Tigers took the lead 33-32 at the half.
“We always talk to the girls, basketball is a game of runs they’re going to have runs and we have to counter that. The main thing is to have one more run than they had and I thought that’s what we were able to do tonight to have one more run than they had,” said Bonifield.
Caris Risner scored the first bucket of the second half to give Waverly a 35-32 lead early in the third. West then went on a 7-0 run to retake the lead 39-35 with 2:01 in the third. Waverly then scored the final four points of the quarter as the game would be tied 39-39 heading to the fourth.
The Tigers took the lead 43-41 with 3:45 left to play. After West tied the game 43-43, Paige O’Bryant scored inside the paint to give Waverly the lead 45-43 with 2:23 left to play. The Senators connected on a free throw to get within 45-44 with 1:46 left. After a three-point play by Risner, the Tigers pushed the lead to 51-44 with just over a minute to play. West then used a 5-0 run to get within 51-49 with under 30 seconds left, but Vulgamore sank four free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
“She (Risner) made some big buckets. Our freshman Paige (O’bryant) had a couple big buckets when we needed it. When we needed a basket, we found a way to score and to limit their momentum and runs that they had,” said Bonifield.
“We rely on Bailey so much, but at the end of the game she’s trustworthy and we know she can knock down those free throws. There’s no game, no pressure too big for Bailey, and we needed every last free throw she made tonight.”
Statistically the Tigers were 18-45 shooting and 19-22 from the free throw line. Waverly had 28 rebounds with 7 of them offensively. The Tigers had 11 steals and forced 21 turnovers.
Sixteen of Vulgamore’s 22 points in the game came from the free throw line. She also finished with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Caris Risner scored 11 points and had 4 steals. Paige O’Bryant was also in double figures with 10 points. Kelli Stewart tallied 6 points and finished with a team high 11 rebounds. Aerian Tackett and Morgan Crabtree rounded out the Tigers scoring with 4 and 2 points.
Waverly will now look to keep up the momentum as they travel to Oak Hill on Monday.
“We’re going to use this to continue building and doing what we’re doing,” Bonifield said. “Keep putting in the work and doing the little things in practice is what we’ve been preaching on and it was nice for them to get the reward with this big win against West.”
PWHS — 19 13 7 10 — 49
WHS — 18 15 6 16 — 55
PORTSMOUTH WEST (49) — Maelynn Howell 4 0 0-1 8, Sydney McDermott 4 2 0-0 14, Emma Sayre 0 1 4-6 7, Lexi Deaver 0 4 0-2 12, Charlie Jo Howard 0 1 0-2 3, Elisha Andre 0 1 0-0 3, Kate Rollins 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 9 9 4-11 49.
WAVERLY (55) — Kelli Stewart 2 0 0-0 4, Caris Risner 5 0 1-3 11, Morgan Crabtree 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Vulgamore 3 0 16-17 22, Aerian Tackett 2 0 0-0 4, Paige O’Bryant 5 0 2-2 12, TOTALS 18 0 19-22 55.
