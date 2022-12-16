Hosting the top team in the SOC II, Waverly coach John Bonifield’s message to his team was “compete for 32 minutes.”

Behind a game-high 22 points from Bailey Vulgamore and double digit outings by Caris Risner and Paige O’Bryant, the Lady Tigers knocked off previously unbeaten Portsmouth West 55-49 Thursday night.


